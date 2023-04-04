The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Insists Former Boss Donald Trump Is 'Spiraling' Over Indictment
Alyssa Farah Griffin thinks her former boss Donald Trump is freaking out over becoming the first president in United States history to be officially charged with a crime.
The ex-White House communications employee and her fellow The View cohosts discussed the historical moment unfolding in New York City on Tuesday, April 4, mere moments before the former POTUS turned himself in to authorities in the Manhattan district attorney’s office.
"There's been a bunch of reporting out there that Trump is loving this," Griffin began after the disgraced politician was indicted by a grand jury last week in connection to a hush money payment of $130,000 made to porn star Stormy Daniels back in 2016.
"I know him well enough to know that he's not loving this, he's spiraling, he's somebody who, despite his terrible actions, does think about legacy of how he's perceived," she suspected. "And now, his life, whether it's his obituary, is going to say he was indicted, the first American president to be."
Griffin added that "his team is freaking out over a potential gag order from the judge, which would prevent him from being able to speak about what happened," which is "what he wants."
The ex-president, "wants to go out and frame this his own way and spin the public," the former White House Director of Strategic Communications and Assistant to Trump during his 2020 presidency added.
Following Griffin's take on the scandal, Sunny Hostin brought up her association with Trump, noting: "You know him much better than I do, of course, because you've worked with him for a little while."
Griffin later expressed her upset over the Republican party's continued backing of him ahead of the 2024 election, saying: "What I'm so frustrated by is, as a party, we're preparing to once again nominate somebody who keeps losing, now as the first former president to be indicted, and on the most unrelatable crime."
"Who among us has paid off a porn star to try to hide it from your wife and get elected president? It drives me crazy," the conservative panelist admitted — as Trump paid to silence Daniels following their alleged affair that took place in 2006.
Trump is facing two dozen felony charges. Upon his arrival to the district attorney’s office, the politician waved to the crowd as he headed into the building, where he is expected to be fingerprinted.
