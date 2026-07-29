Amanda Batula Felt Like 'an Object' During 4-Year Dry Spell With Estranged Husband Kyle Cooke: 'There Was No Emotional Intimacy'
July 29 2026, Published 1:26 p.m. ET
Reality star Amanda Batula revealed why she and her estranged husband, Kyle Cooke, were rarely intimate with one another before their split.
Batula, 34, exposed the juicy details of their life during the In the City reunion on Tuesday, July 28. Batula and Cooke, 43, tied the knot in September 2021 and were married for four years before announcing their separation in January 2026.
"We went into a funk immediately after our wedding," Cooke alleged. "...I tried for years to get us into couples therapy."
'I Wasn't Being Courted'
But, according to Batula, their issues started well before they tied the knot. She explained that the couple lacked "emotional intimacy," confessing she felt "used" in their relationship.
"This is a conversation we had in therapy, also before our wedding, that I didn’t feel like — Kyle wasn’t courting me. This is how I felt," she spilled. "I wasn’t being courted. There were no dates."
"He would work all day, work all night, then come to bed, tell me to answer an email and then try to have s-- with me. It felt like there was no foreplay," she added. "There was no emotional intimacy. There was no conversation."
She also revealed that her depression played a role in their marital issues. Batula has been very open about seeking medication for her mental health.
"I was depressed. Depression will do that. That was part of it," she pointed out.
“I felt this was not his intention or what he was doing, I felt [used]. I felt like I was just an object at that point,” the brunette beauty later added. “Then the depression hit also. Then it was an unfortunate storm.”
Cooke did reveal that it hadn't been a total drought for the last four years of their relationship.
"Technically, it wasn’t four years of nothing," he said. "We had, like, s-- three times. I’m just saying."
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Batula also explained that Cooke's work-hard, play-hard mentality caused a rift in their relationship. Summer House and In the City each featured multiple conversations in which the swimwear founder asked her estranged husband to work and party less.
"First, I’m a workaholic, now I’m an alcoholic. I could never do anything,” Cooke said of her accusations. "Meanwhile, I’m providing. Everything in our life was on my shoulders."
Batula accused her ex of putting her "on the back burner" while Cooke claimed he was "putting in the hours to provide for [their] family later."
"You’re literally saying exactly what I’m saying,” Batula fired back. "You worked really hard for our future, but it did have an effect on our marriage and our relationship."
Who Are Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula Dating Now?
Shortly after their split, Batula found herself embroiled in a scandal when she confirmed rumors that she was dating her Summer House costar West Wilson.
Wilson was the ex-boyfriend of Batula's now ex-BFF Ciara Miller. Four months after announcing their bombshell relationship, Batula and Wilson appear to be going strong.
Meanwhile, Cooke has been linked to several fellow Bravo stars, including Southern Charm's Salley Carson, Next Gen NYC's Ava Dash and The Real Housewives of Orange County's Meghan King.