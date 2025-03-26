Amanda Knox Admits She Was 'Stripped Naked and Photographed' in Prison: 'Utterly Degrading'

Knox also described how one officer cornered her in a bathroom, grabbed her by the waist and tried to kiss her.

"Another occasion was I was in my cell, and the plumbing stopped working in our cells, so they had to bring in some plumbers, and the guard was supervising the plumbers in the cell, and then they left, but I was in the bathroom, sort of showing them that, you know, it wasn't going down the drain," she explained. "And as soon as the plumbers left, he grabbed me around the waist, pulled me into him, and, like, swooped in to try to kiss me. And I just, I don't even remember ... I didn't feel like I had the presence of mind."

"I felt like I was in slow motion and kind of underwater, and I just like, swooped underneath him, like dodging his face and like, pirouetted out of his arms and then went back onto my bed," the activist recalled. "I waited for a female guard to come by, and I just sat there ... I didn't move. I just sat there and just stared at the bed until he left. Because what was I going to do?"