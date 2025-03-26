Amanda Knox Admits She Was 'Stripped Naked and Photographed' in Prison: 'Utterly Degrading'
Amanda Knox, who was convicted of murder and then acquitted, has pulled back the curtain on her experiences while behind bars.
While promoting her new book, Free: My Search for Meaning, the 37-year-old revealed she was stripped naked and harassed by guards during her time in an Italian prison.
In her new memoir, she claimed a male guard constantly made lewd comments and harassed her. She recalled: "He interrogated me about my underwear, my s-- life, and propositioned me for s--."
During an interview with NewsNation's Ashleigh Banfield to promote her new tome, Knox revealed, "Some male guards got the idea that if they could just find themselves alone in a room with me, they could take advantage of that. And so two things come to mind. One is that the Vice Commandant, the second in command in the prison for something like two weeks, was bringing me into a private office alone in the first weeks of my being in prison, and was asking me about my s-- life."
"And it was just like he wanted to know what kind of underwear I like to wear, what kind of positions I liked to be in, if I would like to have s-- with him. And I constantly, like in that moment, I froze. I didn't really know what to do," she continued. "I pretended that I didn't understand him. He would get frustrated or bored and then send me back, but he would keep bringing me back in."
- R. Kelly Is Engaged To Joycelyn Savage, One Of His Alleged Victims: 'The Robert I Know Is Very Sweet, Gentle & Kind'
- Allison Mack Spotted Holding Hands With Mystery Man Ahead Of 3 Year Prison Sentence For 'Slave Master' Role In NXIVM Sex Cult
- Amanda Knox Is 'Haunted' by Meredith Kercher 17 Years After She Was Killed: 'I Am Experiencing Survivor's Guilt'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Knox also described how one officer cornered her in a bathroom, grabbed her by the waist and tried to kiss her.
"Another occasion was I was in my cell, and the plumbing stopped working in our cells, so they had to bring in some plumbers, and the guard was supervising the plumbers in the cell, and then they left, but I was in the bathroom, sort of showing them that, you know, it wasn't going down the drain," she explained. "And as soon as the plumbers left, he grabbed me around the waist, pulled me into him, and, like, swooped in to try to kiss me. And I just, I don't even remember ... I didn't feel like I had the presence of mind."
"I felt like I was in slow motion and kind of underwater, and I just like, swooped underneath him, like dodging his face and like, pirouetted out of his arms and then went back onto my bed," the activist recalled. "I waited for a female guard to come by, and I just sat there ... I didn't move. I just sat there and just stared at the bed until he left. Because what was I going to do?"
She went on to describe how "degrading" prison was for her.
"I was, you know, stripped naked and photographed. But that was part of the process. And I was routinely stripped naked anytime I wanted to visit my family members. So, like, this whole process of prison, I don't know if you know, is, like, utterly degrading," she told Banfield.
Knox and her Italian ex-boyfriend were convicted and acquitted in flip-flop verdicts in the brutal murder of British student Meredith Kercher before being exonerated by the highest Cassation Court in 2015.
Knox returned to the United States in 2011 after being freed by an appeals court in Perugia and has established herself as a global campaigner for the wrongly convicted.
Since her release from jail, she claimed she has received all kinds of love letters, marriage proposals and death threats.