'Below Deck' Star Captain Lee Claims Carl Radke Accused Him of 'Taking Advantage of Him' After Appearing on Unaired Podcast Episode
Below Deck's Captain Lee Rosbach finally opened up on what sparked the downward spiral of his friendship with Summer House star Carl Radke.
The reality television personality claimed that the beginning of the end started when he asked Radke if he wanted to be on his "Salty With Captain Lee" podcast to tell his side of the story regarding his split from Lindsay Hubbard.
"Carl and I used to be close," he explained. "[If] there was a question he wanted taken off, we took it off. If there was something he didn't want to answer, we didn't put him on the spot."
"We didn't hang him out to dry," he continued. "It was a softball interview if I ever saw one. I never would have done something intentionally to put Carl on the spot."
However, Rosbach noted that after all of the headlines that have been coming out about Radke's behavior, he decided to address what happened next publicly.
The Bravolebrity revealed he usually records his podcast episodes on a Monday and then they tease the next guest on that Tuesday — but after the teaser aired, Radke was furious for reasons Rosbach still isn't certain about.
"I got a phone call from Carl and he just went off how I was taking advantage of him and you know, trying to put him on the spot," he said. "I was blown away. I don't know what make him go off the way he went off or why he thought what he was thinking."
Rosbach said Radke then "demanded" that he not release the episode.
"I told him if you don't want it to air, fine," he recalled. “It put us in a very difficult position as well. I don’t think he really cared."
"He got the best possible interview from anybody that he was ever going to get," the captain added. "I gave him the opportunity to tell his side of the story the way he wanted ... He ended up hanging up on me after accusing me of deceiving him. So Mr. Radke, you were not deceived by me."
As OK! previously reported, Radke called off his engagement to Hubbard in August 2023.
Hubbard claimed she was "completely blindsided" by the shocking split documented in Summer House Season 8.