"I got a phone call from Carl and he just went off how I was taking advantage of him and you know, trying to put him on the spot," he said. "I was blown away. I don't know what make him go off the way he went off or why he thought what he was thinking."

Rosbach said Radke then "demanded" that he not release the episode.

"I told him if you don't want it to air, fine," he recalled. “It put us in a very difficult position as well. I don’t think he really cared."