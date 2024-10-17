Kamala Harris Mocks Donald Trump's Crowd Sizes at Rallies as She Responds to Hecklers
Vice President Kamala Harris took a swipe at Donald Trump's obsession with the size of crowds at his campaign rallies while speaking in Wisconsin on Thursday, October 17.
She was in the middle of addressing Trump's role in undoing the protections of Roe v. Wade, when several hecklers jeered at her from the audience.
"Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally," she joked, causing other members of the crowd to cheered. "No, I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street."
This comes amid reports that significant numbers of Trump rally attendees have been leaving early. During the ex-prez's recent campaign stop in Marietta, Georgia, roughly 500 of the 2,700 people who showed up left prior to the end of the event.
Trump reportedly arrived an hour and a half late to the rally, causing guests to trickle out as early as seven minutes into his speech, according to The Guardian,
One person who left later in the night explained, "I live an hour away, and my son is waiting in the car. He didn’t want to come in. He’s a teenager," and another attendee told the outlet that she'd "worked" that day and left early because she was "tired."
As OK! previously reported, former President Barack Obama poked fun at Trump's fixation with the amount of attendees at his rallies during a speech at the Democratic National convention.
"Here's a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago," he told the crowd of Harris supporters. "It has been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that's actually been getting worse now that he's afraid of losing to Kamala. There's the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes."
At the September 10 presidential debate, Harris also suggested that "people start leaving his rallies early out of exhaustion and boredom."
"You will see during the course of his rallies, he talks about fictional characters like Hannibal Lecter. He will talk about windmills causing cancer!" she said. "I will tell you, the one thing you will not hear him talk about is you. You will not hear him talk about your needs, your dreams and your desires. I believe you deserve a president who actually puts you first. And I pledge to you that I will."