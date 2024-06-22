Who in Hollywood Still Supports Ex-President Donald Trump After Hush Money Guilty Verdict
Amber Rose
Donald Trump, the first U.S. president in history to be criminally convicted after being found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in the hush money trial, received support from celebrities despite the case's outcome.
Amber Rose declared she "will still vote" for the ex-president in the upcoming 2024 presidential election after previously shocking her followers when she endorsed Trump on Instagram.
TMZ asked the "Surprise Me" singer on June 7 why she is still pro-Trump when she is a staunch advocate for women's rights.
"Is Donald Trump not for women's rights issues? He's trying to make America great again that's for women too, right?" Rose asked the reporter, who asked if Trump getting convicted changed her mind in any way.
"I think it helps him more. I think it actually helps him. I think people see the injustice in what happened and they wanna vote for him more than ever," she said. "I think we just did our research. We're not brainwashed anymore by the left. I can say that about myself. All these years, I've been brainwashed, and I'm not anymore."
Caitlyn Jenner
Caitlyn Jenner also seemingly supported Trump in an X post after the verdict.
"THE ONLY VERDICT THAT MATTERS IS THE VOTE OF WE THE PEOPLE, OF THE USA, ON NOVEMBER 5 2024!" she captioned the photo of herself shaking hands with the Republican.
The photo also showed the text, "Donald J. Trump is in the way between us and them, and that's all that stands in between us. The deep state is deep!"
Donald Trump Jr.
In a statement to ABC News, Donald's eldest child, Donald Trump Jr., came out in defense of his father after the guilty verdict was announced.
"The Democrats have succeeded in their years-long attempt to turn America into a third-world s-------," said Donald Jr. "Nov. 5 is our last chance to save it."
Ivanka Trump
Donald's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, also supported her father by simply posting a throwback photo on her Instagram Stories alongside the text, "I love you dad."
Piers Morgan
Piers Morgan took to X shortly after Donald's guilty verdict was revealed.
"This is a sad, shameful and ridiculous day for America," his first post read. "To drag a former President, who is running for President again, through criminal courts over something so trivial feels a massive overreach & an incredibly divisive and obviously politically partisan action."
In a separate tweet, the broadcaster wrote, "Trump’s donation websites are crashing… my guess is this verdict will propel him back into the White House."
Russell Brand
On the "Stay Free with Russell Brand" podcast, Russell Brand spoke with RNC spokesperson Elizabeth Pipko regarding the trial and the conviction as he promoted Donald ahead dof the upcoming election.
"In a straight choice between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, if you care about democracy, if you care about freedom, I don’t know how you could do anything other than vote for Donald Trump for precisely the reasons that they claim that you can’t," said Russell.
In response to how the media portrays Donald, the Get Him to the Greek star added, "They act as if a vote for Donald Trump is almost like you’re directly voting for Armageddon, like you see hysterical performances outside of courtrooms, endless MSNBC bombast. [But] I’m starting to think that no, a greater threat to democracy is this kind of technological feudalism, that tells you that it cares about you and that it’s protecting vulnerable people, all the while increasing censorship, increasing the funding of wars, increasing the division between ordinary Americans."