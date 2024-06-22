Who in Hollywood Still Supports Ex-President Donald Trump After Hush Money Guilty Verdict

Donald Trump, the first U.S. president in history to be criminally convicted after being found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in the hush money trial, received support from celebrities despite the case's outcome.

Amber Rose declared she "will still vote" for the ex-president in the upcoming 2024 presidential election after previously shocking her followers when she endorsed Trump on Instagram.

TMZ asked the "Surprise Me" singer on June 7 why she is still pro-Trump when she is a staunch advocate for women's rights.

"Is Donald Trump not for women's rights issues? He's trying to make America great again that's for women too, right?" Rose asked the reporter, who asked if Trump getting convicted changed her mind in any way.

"I think it helps him more. I think it actually helps him. I think people see the injustice in what happened and they wanna vote for him more than ever," she said. "I think we just did our research. We're not brainwashed anymore by the left. I can say that about myself. All these years, I've been brainwashed, and I'm not anymore."