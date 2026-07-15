Amy Poehler Recalls Sending a 'Fruit Basket' to 'Bewildered' Matt Damon After Falling Victim to George Clooney's Prank

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Amy Poehler and Matt Damon reminisced on a prank from George Clooney that left them both totally "bewildered." Damon sat down with Poehler on the July 7 episode of her "Good Hang" podcast and discussed their mutual distaste for pranks, despite each falling victim to Clooney's love for them. "I’ve said this to his face, I’m not talking behind his back: I don’t like pranks," Poehler said. "I don’t f--- with pranks. I don’t like it, it makes me stressed." "I’m not a prank guy either,” Damon agreed. “He loves them enough for all of us.”

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Why Did George Clooney Prank Amy Poehler?

Source: MEGA George Clooney exacted his revenge after Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted the Golden Globes.

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Source: MEGA Amy Poehler received a letter signed by Matt Damon after joking about his switch to television.

"We made a joke that now that you were on TV, you’re basically a ‘garbage person’ because you were just there for TV and you weren’t in the movie section anymore,” Poehler recounted to Damon. “And you, of course, laughed and played along with it.” A few days later, however, Poehler and Fey received a letter that appeared to be signed by Damon, scolding them for their lighthearted joke, saying it "really hurt" his feelings. The letter, of course, turned out to be Clooney's clever scheme. “Now, did he tell you he was gonna do it?” Poehler asked.

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'We Think This Is a Prank, But We're Covering Our Bases'

Source: MEGA Amy Poehler sent Matt Damon a fruit basket after the joke gone wrong.

“No,” Damon said. “The way I found out —and by the way, the only reason I found out— was because you guys sent me some, like, fruit baskets or something. And I was like, I was so bewildered." Fey and Poehler each sent Damon huge gifts, though the Saturday Night Live alum admitted she had a strong suspicion that they'd fallen victim to one of Clooney's notorious pranks. "We were like, we think this is a prank, but we were covering our bases," Poehler explained.

Source: MEGA Matt Damon later read the apology letter on David Letterman's show.