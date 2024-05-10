Dorit and Paul Kemsley Spotted Having Dinner Together the Same Day They Announced Shocking Separation
Dorit and Paul Kemsley seem to be having an amicable separation.
After The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 47, announced she and the music manager, 56, were taking a break from their nine-year marriage, the estranged couple were spotted having dinner together in Los Angeles, Calif., allegedly on the same day they broke the news to the world.
The fan account @bravoandcocktails_ shared a photo on Instagram of the Kemsleys sitting together in a booth at a dimly lit restaurant on Thursday, May 10. Paul had his hands up, talking to his ex while Dorit intently listened.
Earlier in the day, the fashion designer, who shares 10-year-old son, Jagger Kemsley, and 8-year-old daughter, Phoenix Kemsley, with the businessman, revealed the shocking life update on social media.
"We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage," Dorit penned in the post. "We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together."
"To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children, we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children," the Beverly Beach by Dorit founder said of the property developer, whom she wed in 2015.
- 'RHOBH' Stars Dorit and Paul Kemsley Separating After 9 Years of Marriage: 'We've Had Our Struggles'
- Dorit Kemsley in Danger of Being Demoted on 'RHOBH' If She Doesn't Divulge Marriage Troubles With Husband Paul
- Dorit Kemsley Gushes Over Husband Paul 'PK' on Anniversary After Their Marriage Woes Were Exposed
"We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey," Dorit concluded her message.
Rumors of trouble between the two had swirled for quite some time, as insiders claimed Paul had left their shared home and Bravo wanted the mother-of-two to be honest about what was going on in their romance. "She wants to be a full-time cast member on the show, but she does not want to explain that she is on a break with P.K. and he has temporarily moved out of the house," a source spilled.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Per the insider, Dorit feared cutting ties with the mogul would jeopardize her standing in Hollywood and their social circles. "She really does not want to be seen as a single mother in Beverly Hills because once you are labeled, you don't get invited to as many parties, you lose friends," the source alleged.
"He has a lot of celebrity friends and pull, so she doesn't want to lose him at the end of the day," the insider claimed. "And it's not just about power. She also does not want the world to know she failed at her marriage."