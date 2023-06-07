Angelina Jolie Debuts Blonde Hair as Legal Woes With Brad Pitt Heat Up

While her new venture is quickly moving forward, her and Pitt's battle has failed to cease.

Upon their divorce, the exes decided to split ownership of their French winery, Cháteau Miraval, and in new court documents, the Fight Club lead, 59, accused his former spouse of "secretly" trying to sell her share without his consent.

Pitt took issue with this since they agreed that if either sold their portion, the other would have to approve of the transaction first. However, he claimed she never informed him when she sold her half to a Russian oligarch in 2021.

In the court docs, Pitt called Jolie's moves "vindictive," and hhe believes she made the sale to get back at him in their custody case.