Angelina Jolie Debuts Blonde Hair as Legal Woes With Brad Pitt Heat Up
She was in need of a change!
As news about Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's never-ending war over their French winery continues to spread, the actress debuted a fresh set of strands, adding blonde highlights to offset her dark roots.
The update also comes after Jolie revealed she's launching a clothing line with Chloé,
In photos from the brand, the mom-of-six, 48, can be seen rocking the lighter tresses as she works with execs to perfect the collection, which will feature "eveningwear focus and a timeless aesthetic inspired by perennial pieces from Jolie’s own well-loved wardrobe."
Another description of the threads said they'll have "fluid silhouettes and tactile details," while "multiple looks make use of deadstock and lower-impact materials."
The Oscar winner explained she chose to work with Chloé because they are "one of the first luxury brands to be a B Corp."
"It has been a privilege to design with Gabriela Hearst, and I hope all women will feel comfortable and beautiful in this capsule collection," Jolie continued. "My earnings from this collaboration will be invested in establishing apprenticeships for tailors and artisans at Atelier Jolie."
In an Instagram post about the designs, the Salt star said "Atelier Jolie is a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world."
"It stems from my appreciation and deep respect for the many tailors and makers I’ve worked with over the years, a desire to make use of the high-quality vintage material and deadstock fabric already available, and also to be part of a movement to cultivate more self-expression," she concluded.
While her new venture is quickly moving forward, her and Pitt's battle has failed to cease.
Upon their divorce, the exes decided to split ownership of their French winery, Cháteau Miraval, and in new court documents, the Fight Club lead, 59, accused his former spouse of "secretly" trying to sell her share without his consent.
Pitt took issue with this since they agreed that if either sold their portion, the other would have to approve of the transaction first. However, he claimed she never informed him when she sold her half to a Russian oligarch in 2021.
In the court docs, Pitt called Jolie's moves "vindictive," and hhe believes she made the sale to get back at him in their custody case.