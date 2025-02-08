or
'Stunning' Angelina Jolie Dazzles in Lace Gown and Bold Red Lipstick at 2025 Critics' Choice Awards: See the Photos

Photo of Angelina Jolie
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie wore a lace Eli Saab gown to the 2025 Critics' Choice Awards.

By:

Feb. 7 2025, Published 9:39 p.m. ET

Angelina Jolie looked gorgeous as she hit the red carpet for the 2025 Critics' Choice Awards on Friday, February 7.

Jolie stunned in a nude-colored lace Eli Saab dress that hugged her slim figure and elegantly accentuated her curves as her blonde hair hung in loose waves around her shoulders. Her makeup was light and natural, but she made a statement by pairing the look with a bold red lipstick.

angelina jolie critics choice
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie was nominated for her role in 'Maria.'

Fans flooded X, formerly known as Twitter, with praise for the Maleficent star, calling her "stunning" and "breathtaking."

One user gushed, "She is looking so beautiful," and another exclaimed, "Those red lips!"

A third person chimed in, "Wow. Step aside, here she comes, the embodiment of perfection Angelina Jolie."

Another fan teased, "Angelina Jolie mothering at the Critics' Choice Awards."

angelina jolie critics choice
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie wore a bold red lipstick to the awards show.

MORE ON:
NEWS

Jolie was nominated for best actress for her role as opera singer Maria Callas in Netflix's Maria.

Earlier this year, the mother-of-six — who shares Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with ex-husband Brad Pitt — was also nominated for for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture – drama for Maria at the 2025 Golden Globes.

However, Fernanda Torres ended up taking home the win for her work in I'm Still Here.

Jolie did not receive an Academy Award nomination for the role.

angelina jolie critics choice
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie shared her kids aren't 'interested' in having an acting career.

And while Jolie is famous for her work on the big screen, she recently admitted her kids are "not interested" in following in her footsteps with acting careers of their own.

"They really don't like any of the celebrity part of it, especially [18-year-old daughter] Shiloh hates it. I think in a very healthy way they don't ... It's not a normal thing. It's a silly thing really," she explained while attending the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Wednesday, February 5. "[I] always wanted them to be around film because I wanted them to know — it's such a wonderful family, to be creative, to be an artist."

"Yes, they've been on set with me," she added. "And some of them dance, some of them paint, some of them love theater, but none of them are dying to be on screen."

