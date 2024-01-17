Brad Pitt Has 'Awkward' Run-in With Angelina Jolie's Father Jon Voight and Her Brother Amid Bitter Custody Battle
Brad Pitt endured quite the unpleasant experience at the Gagosian Gallery opening.
According to insiders at the star-studded event thrown by Hollywood director Bennett Miller, the Fight Club actor, 60, had a run-in with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's father, Jon Voight, 85, and her brother, James Haven, 50.
"Plenty of people noticed how awkward it was that Brad was in the same room as [Angelina's] family, and it's not a big space," an eyewitness said to a news outlet. "I'm told James was amicable and acknowledged Brad, but I didn't see them talking."
"They were mostly stood apart for the duration of the event, speaking with friends," the insider continued, noting Pitt was reportedly unaware his former family members would be in attendance.
To make the night even more uncomfortable, The Bullet Train star was accompanied by his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, 31, whom he's been dating since November 2022.
The reunion comes at a tricky time, as Pitt and the Salt actress, 48, have continued to battle it out over custody of their minor children, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15, following their 2016 split.
The A-List hunk, who also shares Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19, with Jolie, has not been on the best terms with his kids after an alleged physical altercation on a private plane.
"I hope that he takes care of things, and I pray for the guy," Voight said in a 2021 interview about his daughter's former spouse. "The kids are coping as best they can."
Jolie's brother has also spoken out about Pitt's reported contentious relationship with his children and how he himself formed a bond with the kids after the divorce.
"It started with the protection of her and her children — my nieces and nephews," Haven explained on the "90who10" podcast recently. "I set my life up so I can be present with whatever the situation. I want to be there for them or for her, whatever she’s going through."
As OK! previously reported, Pitt has continued to hold out hope he can rebuild a relationship with his brood, especially with his oldest son, who has been vocal about the alleged mistreatment by his adopted father. "He acknowledged his drinking was a problem, and he’s truly sorry for his part in the split," the source claimed. "He loves Maddox dearly, and even though they’re still estranged, Brad will always hold out hope for reconciliation."
