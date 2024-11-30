Pete Hegseth's Mother Claims Donald Trump's Defense Secretary Pick Has Abused 'Many' Women in Shocking Email: 'Get Some Help'
Did Pete Hegseth’s mother expose his allegedly abusive behavior?
On Friday, November 29, The New York Times published Penelope Hegseth's shocking 2018 email about her son following his divorce from his second wife, Samantha.
In the message, the 70-year-old claimed that President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for defense secretary has been cruel to women for a long time.
“On behalf of all the women (and I know it’s many) you have abused in some way, I say… get some help and take an honest look at yourself,” Penelope penned at the time. “I have no respect for any man that belittles, lies, cheats, sleeps around and uses women for his own power and ego.”
“You are that man (and have been for years) and as your mother, it pains me and embarrasses me to say that, but it is the sad, sad truth,” she claimed.
The matriarch additionally discussed Pete’s alleged treatment of Samantha.
“For you to try to label her as ‘unstable’ for your own advantage is despicable and abusive. Is there any sense of decency left in you?” she wrote. “She did not ask for or deserve any of what has come to her by your hand.”
Penelope added, “Neither did Meredith,” referencing Pete’s first wife.
While speaking to The New York Times on Friday, November 29, Penelope explained that she regrets sending the scathing email and backtracked on her allegations.
“It is not true. It has never been true,” she claimed. “I know my son. He is a good father, husband.” She also noted that publishing the message was “disgusting.”
Trump communications director Steven Cheung seemed to have a similar sentiment as he told the Daily Beast: “The New York Times is despicable for using an out-of-context snippet of an illegally obtained private email exchange between a mother and her son that does not accurately reflect the entirety of the conversation. In subsequent emails, Mrs. Hegseth expressed regret for her emotional message and apologized.”
In addition to his mother’s claims, Pete was accused of rape by a woman he met at a Republican conference in Monterey, California, in 2017.
The 44-year-old confessed to paying off the individual to protect his Fox News job. However, Pete continually insisted what transpired between them was consensual.
Pete was also allegedly caught cheating on Samantha with Fox News executive Jennifer Rachet. The duo have since tied the knot at Trump’s golf course in 2019.