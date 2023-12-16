Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Husband Reveals He 'Held Her Hand as She Took Her Final Breath' Amid Stage 4 Cancer Battle

"Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn’t been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is," she continued. "I’m so glad that you waited til i was home to take your last breath!"

"I would’ve loved for you to get to see me graduate college but i know you will forever cheer me on in heaven!" Alana noted. "We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever. And i promise to always make sure to celebrate our birthday like you never left! The sky looks a little bit different today. We will always love you Anna 💔. You hit me hard with his one Anna but i know your in a better place now and pain free forever!"

