Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Husband Reveals He 'Held Her Hand as She Took Her Final Breath' Amid Stage 4 Cancer Battle
Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's husband, Eldridge Toney, revealed details of his wife's final moments.
Mama June Shannon's eldest daughter passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, December 9, after a nearly year-long battle with stage 4 cancer.
"Everyone was crying and freaking out, because we all knew what was happening," Eldridge explained to a news outlet. "I did my best to be calm for her. I rubbed my hands through her hair, held her hand and told her it was going to be OK."
"I was holding her hand when she took her final breath," he added.
"The day before she passed, we had our talk and said our goodbyes," he continued. "Her dying wish was for her girls to grow up knowing who their mother was. And I promised I would do right by the girls always. I will spend my life doing right by Anna and the girls."
Anna left behind her daughters — Kaitlyn, 11, whose father's identity has been kept private by the family, and Kylee, 8, whose dad is Anna's ex, Michael.
As OK! previously reported, Anna's youngest sister, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, 18, penned a heartfelt tribute on Sunday, December 10, the day after the 29-year-old's tragic passing.
"Anna was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace now," the young reality star wrote. "I really don’t know what to say as my heart is completely broken."
"Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn’t been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is," she continued. "I’m so glad that you waited til i was home to take your last breath!"
"I would’ve loved for you to get to see me graduate college but i know you will forever cheer me on in heaven!" Alana noted. "We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever. And i promise to always make sure to celebrate our birthday like you never left! The sky looks a little bit different today. We will always love you Anna 💔. You hit me hard with his one Anna but i know your in a better place now and pain free forever!"
Anna's oldest daughter, Kaitlyn, is currently living with Mama June, who is reportedly preparing to file for legal guardianship. Kylee is living with her father.
Eldridge — who privately tied the knot with Anna in March of this year — plans to remain a steady presence in the girls' lives, despite not having custody of them.
