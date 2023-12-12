OK Magazine
Mama June to Seek Legal Guardianship of One of Late Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Kids

Mama June to Seek Legal Guardianship of One of Late Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Kids
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 12 2023

Mama June Shannon plans to seek legal guardianship of her 11-year-old granddaughter, Kaitlyn, after her mother Anna Chickadee Cardwell's tragic passing.

Kaitlyn — whose father's identity has been kept private by the family — is currently in Mama June's physical custody, while Anna's other child, Kylee, 8, is living with her dad, Michael.

mama june seek legal guardianship anna chickadee cardwells daughter
Source: @ANNAMARIE35/INSTAGRAM

Anna Cardwell passed away on Saturday, December 9.

It's been reported Kaitlyn had an especially strong bond with Mama June, so it was agreed this would be the best living situation for her. However, it's always been the family's plan for Anna's youngest to stay with her dad.

It was also confirmed by a news outlet that the late 29-year-old's husband, Eldridge Toney, was very close with both girls and will continue to be involved in their lives despite not having custody of them.

mama june seek legal guardianship anna chickadee cardwells daughter
Source: mega

Mama June plans to seek guardianship over her granddaughter, Kaitlyn.

As OK! previously reported, Anna was diagnosed with adrenal carcinoma in January. Mama June later shared the heartbreaking news that her daughter's condition was "terminal."

"She's stage 4. She's not gonna go into remission," the reality star said at the time. "We've all accepted that, so I just tell people one day at a time 'cause you never know,"

anna chickadee cardwell secretly married partner cancer diagnosis
Source: @ANNAMARIE35/INSTAGRAM

Anna also shared 8-year-old daughter Kylee with her ex Michael.

Earlier this month, sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird announced they were all going on a "last family trip" with Anna.

"Sadly, it’s gotten worse over the last couple of months, and her wish is to go to Gatlinburg with all of us," she explained on her and younger sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's boutique page on Facebook. "So we are making that happen & making the best out of this."

mama june seek legal guardianship anna chickadee cardwells daughter
Source: @ANNAMARIE35/INSTAGRAM

Anna had stage 4 adrenal carcinoma.

Sadly, only a few days later, Anna passed away on Saturday, December 9.

"With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 p.m. She gave one h--- of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her," Mama June wrote at the time. "We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time."

Source: OK!

Alana also shared a touching tribute to her older sister, admitting it was a post she wished she "didn't have to make."

"Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was okay to go," she penned. "Unfortunately, around 11 pm, Anna took her last breath. Anna was in so much pain last night, but now, as a family, we all know she is at peace. I really don't know what to say as my heart is completely broken."

"Watching my 29-year-old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn't been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is," she continued. "Lord, please wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family, as the next couple of days will make this all a reality."

TMZ reported Mama June's custody plans.

