Mama June Emotionally Reveals Late Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Dying Wish

"We went over to Pumpkin's house and did a release with close family and her girls," Mama June said, noting it was Anna's wish to be cremated and for her family members to keep a bit of her "every step [they] take in life."

"That's one thing Anna told us, she didn't want to rot in the ground, she wanted us to carry her big chest around. And we are," she explained. "We all got one or two things, which I think is amazing."