Mama June Emotionally Reveals Late Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Dying Wish
Mama June Shannon is honoring her late daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's final wish.
The reality star, 44, took to TikTok after Anna's funeral and admitted she felt "emotionally" and "mentally spent" from saying her last goodbyes to her oldest child.
"We went over to Pumpkin's house and did a release with close family and her girls," Mama June said, noting it was Anna's wish to be cremated and for her family members to keep a bit of her "every step [they] take in life."
"That's one thing Anna told us, she didn't want to rot in the ground, she wanted us to carry her big chest around. And we are," she explained. "We all got one or two things, which I think is amazing."
"But we want to say that we appreciate each and every single one of y'all for your thoughts, your prayers, your well wishes, the thoughts and prayers for her kids as it is going to be rough and rougher every day," the Mama June: From Not to Hot star continued. "The pain does not get easier."
She also introduced a video made for Anna by country singer Cooper Alan, where the artist sang her a song and said a few, special words.
"Your family shines a big light on the world," the musician said. "And Anna was a part of that."
Anna was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January. Her condition was later confirmed to be terminal and the 29-year-old fought hard against the disease for nearly one year until her death on Saturday, December 9.
"With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 p.m. She gave one h--- of a fight for 10 months," Mama June wrote. "She passed away with her family around her."
Family and friends gathered for Anna's memorial service on Wednesday afternoon, December 13. Aside from Mama June and daughters Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, Pumpkin's husband, Josh, June's husband, Justin Stroud, Anna's widower Eldridge Toney, her 11-year-old daughter, Kaitlyn and Alana's boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, were all in attendance.
Anna's funeral program featured a picture of her with the words "forever in our hearts" and "we're gonna miss you" written across it.
As OK! previously reported, Kaitlyn is currently living with Mama June, who plans to file for legal guardianship of her granddaughter. Anna's youngest daughter, Kylee, 8, is living with her father, Michael.