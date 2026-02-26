or
Anne Burrell's Suicide: Chilling Details About Her Death Reveal Medics Didn't Try to Revive Food Network Star

Anne Burrell took her own life in June 2025.

Feb. 26 2026, Updated 1:54 p.m. ET

Chilling new details about Anne Burrell's suicide are being uncovered several months after she took her own life at age 55.

According to a report, the Food Network star was found by her husband, Stuart Claxton, on the shower floor in a bathroom inside their Brooklyn, N.Y., home at 7:40 a.m. on June 17, 2025 after going into cardiac arrest. She was pronounced dead by medics just 20 minutes later.

Anne Burrell Left Suicidal Notes

Medics didn't administer Narcan to Anne Burrell because she was already dead when they found her.

Though around 100 over-the-counter pills were found nearby, the report revealed that medics didn't give her Narcan (naloxone) because she was already dead when they arrived. The medication is used to try and reverse opioid overdoses.

As OK! reported, it wasn't until several months after her passing that authorities ruled her death a suicide. They found a "suicidal note" in her bedroom at the time and also noted there were other "suicidal" journal entries on her bed.

Over-the-counter medication was found near Anne Burrell's lifeless body.

The family confirmed her passing in a statement that read, "Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered. Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

Anne Burrell

Anne Burrell's Husband Said She 'Never' Talked About Suicide

Anne Burrell's husband, Stuart Claxton, was 'in total shock' by her suicide, an insider shared.

Claxton, who wed the chef in 2021, said his wife "never talked about" or "attempted suicide in the past," noting she didn't show "any signs that she would do something like this."

An insider revealed Claxton was "in total shock" and "disbelief" when he found his wife unresponsive.

"He loved her very much and felt like they were the perfect match," the source told an outlet.

In fact, the cook gushed just two months before her death that she was still head over heels for her man ahead of their four-year wedding anniversary.

"It seems like it’s been four minutes. I don’t know if it’s a honeymoon [phase], but I feel like it’s settled into married life days which I really enjoy," she raved in an interview.

The Chef Was 'in Great Spirits' the Night Before She Died

A source said the chef seemed to be in 'great spirits' the night before her suicide.

The Worst Cooks in America host also appeared to be in "great spirits" the night before she took her own life, as she performed at an improv comedy show.

"Everyone said she was so great last night and so happy," an insider spilled to a news outlet at the time. They added that people were "shocked and confused" when they heard about her passing since she showed no signs of feeling down at the show.

