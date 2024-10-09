Anne Hathaway Apologizes for 'Awful' Interview She Gave Reporter Who Exposed Blake Lively for Their 'Nightmare' Sit-Down
Anne Hathaway always keeps it classy!
On Tuesday, October 8, reporter Kjersti Flaa — who shared her “nightmare” interview with Blake Lively back in August — uploaded a video sharing that the Devil Wears Prada alum, 41, sent her an apology after she posted a clip from a “cringe” sit-down between them.
“I have to say, I was pretty shocked. I had not expected her to reach out to me at all. I thought she was never going to even see that video, but she did and she did something pretty amazing,” she said of Hathaway’s “long email” apology she received one day after she uploaded their chat.
In the email, the star shared her remorse “for giving [Flaa] an awful interview,” during her 2012 Lès Miserables press tour.
In the original clip, Flaa began by sarcastically asking Hathaway to answer the first question by singing.
“I was going to sing the question to you and you can sing back the answer,” she said with a laugh. However, Hathaway didn’t seem to like the quip, as she replied, “Well, I won’t be doing that, but you’re more than welcome to sing.”
Flaa brushed it off and continued by asking Hathaway, “Do you remember your first crush?” and whether “love was more passionate” during the time period of the film, but Hathaway gave a blunt “No” to both questions.
When Flaa resurfaced the sit-down, she noted that “things didn’t go as planned” with Hathaway.
- Amy Schumer Apologizes for Dissing 'Alien' Nicole Kidman While Dragging Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for Supporting Danny Masterson
- Jennifer Lahmers Appears Unbothered By Awkward Exchange With Amanda Seales
- Sarah Silverman Apologizes To Paris Hilton For Past 'Hardcore' Jokes That Left The Heiress 'Wanting To Die'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Now that the Idea of You star has apologized, Flaa expressed how it was “so touching to me. Just talking about it makes me almost teary-eyed. I was just so grateful that she did that.”
“It was a very personal note and we decided that I wouldn’t share exactly what was in the email, but I just wanted to share with you guys what she did because I thought that was just so amazing,” she continued.
Though she did not explain what Hathaway told her, Flaa stated that she offered to chat with the star again.
“I said, ‘If you ever want to sit down and talk about it, I’m here.’ and she invited me to interview her for her next movie that’s coming out in May,” she revealed.
“I have so much respect for people who own up to their mistakes and say they’re sorry. Sorry is such a powerful word,” Flaa said, seemingly shading Lively for her silence after the correspondent uploaded their interview.
As OK! previously reported, Flaa’s interview with Lively went viral over the summer and the blonde beauty, 37, received tons of backlash for her “mean girl” behavior.
In the footage, Lively made snarky comments after Flaa congratulated her on her pregnancy, by saying she loved her “little bump.”