Anne Hathaway Apologizes for 'Awful' Interview She Gave Reporter Who Exposed Blake Lively for Their 'Nightmare' Sit-Down

“I have to say, I was pretty shocked. I had not expected her to reach out to me at all. I thought she was never going to even see that video, but she did and she did something pretty amazing,” she said of Hathaway’s “long email” apology she received one day after she uploaded their chat.

In the email, the star shared her remorse “for giving [Flaa] an awful interview,” during her 2012 Lès Miserables press tour.