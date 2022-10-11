Anne Heche's Son Homer Laffoon Reacts After Her Ex James Tupper Loses Battle Over Estate

Anne Heche's eldest son, Homer Laffoon, has come out victorious in one of his legal battles over his mom's late estate after she unexpectedly died without will in August.

According to reports, the actress' ex-boyfriend James Tupper was denied his petition to become the guardian ad litem over their 13-year-old son Atlas Tupper (Laffoon's half-brother), which would have granted the Revenge actor access to their child's inheritance.