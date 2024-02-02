Anthony Anderson Spends the Night in the ER After 'Movie Set Fight Gone Wrong': 'A Chair Whooped My A--!'
Anthony Anderson spent the night in the emergency room after a "movie set fight gone wrong," the actor revealed via social media on Thursday, February 1.
"Me against two goons and a chair! Guess who didn’t win!" he quipped in the caption of the post, which showed the star smiling and laying in a hospital gurney while flashing the peace sign.
"Who needs a stuntman? Me that’s who! I’m not as young as I used to be!" Anderson, 53, admitted.
The Black-ish alum was relieved that a CT scan and X-rays showed he didn't fracture or break anything, though he did suffer a deep contusion to his back.
"That chair will never be the same though! Bloodied and bowed but never broken!" he joked, adding the following hashtags: "#RQQ #G20 #setlife #moviefights #justakidfromcompton #huskyandhandsome #bidzaddy #acbarbeque."
In a follow-up post, the Iron Chef America judge uploaded a photo of the chair in question.
"This is the chair that whooped my a-- last night! Something about it is menacing!" the actor joked. "It sucker punched me in the kidneys and back with no mercy!"
"When I got on set today it was grinning at me! Little does he know I got something for that a--! He gone learn today! #justakidfromcompton #huskyandhandsome #bigzaddy #acbarbeque," he concluded.
The accident happened while filming the flick G20 in Africa.
Anderson sparked headlines just last month when he hosted the 2024 Emmy Awards, as some found the bit with his mom, Doris Bowman, disrespectful.
Since winning stars have a tendency to take a long time with their acceptance speeches, Anderson had Bowman sit in the crowd with a sign and tell people when they needed to wrap it up.
However, countless viewers didn't think she was funny, especially after she cut off The White Lotus' Jennifer Coolidge mid-speech while receiving her trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.
Before the awards show kicked off, Emmys producer Dionne Harmon insisted it would all be in good fun.
"The worst part of an award show is having to cut off people’s speeches. And so, Anthony’s mom is going to help us. She’ll pop her head around the side and tap her watch," she explained. "You’ll know that you’ve got to wrap it up. She’s excited about it, and I think it’ll be an interesting twist that we haven’t seen on an award show like this."
Other viewers were displeased that Anderson was even asked to host the show given he's been accused of sexual assault by more than one woman.
All of the charges against him were dropped due to lack of evidence.