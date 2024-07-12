OK Magazine
Ariana Grande's Brother Frankie Slams Fans for Creating Rumor That She's a Cannibal: 'The Lowest Y'all Have Ever Gone'

Photo of Frankie and Ariana Grande
Source: @frankiejgrande/instagram
By:

Jul. 12 2024, Published 12:36 p.m. ET

Frankie Grande is setting the record straight on the wild rumors about his younger sister, Ariana Grande.

Over the past week or so, diehard fans of the "God Is a Woman" artist tried to increase their chances of getting tickets to her future concerts by jokingly posting false tidbits about the singer in hopes that people wouldn't want to see her show.

ariana grande brother frankie slams fans creating rumor cannibal
Source: mega

Frankie Grande denied allegations that his sister, Ariana Grande, is a cannibal.

While Ariana, 31, hasn't responded to the accusations — one of which claimed she's a cannibal — her big sibling, 41, shot down the crazy allegations.

"HAHAHAHAHAHA. Wow! This might be the most creative and lowest y’all have ever gone," he tweeted. "Reaching new depths daily!"

ariana grande brother frankie slams fans creating rumor cannibal
Source: @frankiejgrande/instagram

The reality star also pointed out that the singer is vegan.

"Listen, I know my sister’s been eating the girls up for years but this a bit extreme!" the Celebrity Big Brother alum quipped of Ariana dominating the music charts. "Besides, she’s vegan. See you on tour!"

The r.em. beauty founder's admirers praised Frankie for standing up for his sister, with one commenting, "oh frankie u never stop being an icon."

"Clear the air Frankie!" wrote another, while a third simply gushed, "I love u frankie."

ariana grande brother frankie slams fans creating rumor cannibal
Source: @frankiejgrande/instagram

Ariana has yet to announce a tour.

The Nickelodeon alum has yet to officially announce concert dates, but on the Tuesday, July 9, episode of the "Shut Up Evan" podcast, she said she wants to try and do a few performances when she's not filming the sequel to Wicked.

"I think it would be a really lovely idea to be able to trickle in some shows in between the two Wicked films," Ariana noted. "I think there’s a version of that that exists."

MORE ON:
Ariana Grande
The vocalist revealed that the concerts will be unlike her past tours, explaining it will be a "mini sampling of shows."

"I do think it’d be really nice to do that and it’s something my team and I are working on coming up with options for," she added.

ariana grande brother frankie slams fans creating rumor cannibal
Source: mega

The star's 'Wicked' movie hits theaters this November.

Ariana worked on the first Wicked movie for over two years, which is why her voice sometimes changes mid-sentence.

"I did just spend a long time playing a character every single day and training my voice to do different things," she elaborated during another chat of why she talks like Glinda every now and then. "The voice is in the body, it’s an instrument, and muscle memory is a real thing. That’s a normal thing for people who, it’s their job to transform."

The Sam & Cat actress also pointed out a double standard, noting men are usually praised when they fully embody a role.

"You see male actors — sure, people make jokes here and there as well about everybody who experiences something like this — but it’s always after the fact that they’re like, ‘Oh, wow, how dedicated to his craft. What an amazing transformation! He’s a brilliant performer!'" the "7 Rings" crooner said. "And God forbid I sneeze like Glinda."

"I had a job to do. People change and habits happen. It’s a strange thing to be under such a microscope," she concluded.

