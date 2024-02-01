Ariana Grande Collaborator Victoria Monét Is Sick of Being Asked About the Star in Interviews: 'I Want to Talk About My Artistry'

Nonetheless, the "On My Mama" crooner is still good friends with the Scream Queens actress — in fact, Monét has one of the rings Grande refers to in her "7 rings" track.

"I have two of them, because at one point I had lost one, and I was so devastated because I'm sometimes a bit irresponsible," she shared in a previous interview. "That was the old me, this is the new me, but Ariana felt so bad she got another one."

"Then I found the other one. So she's like, 'Just keep both,' so I have two, and I wear them stacked," added the star.