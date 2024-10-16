Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused of Raping a Woman With a Remote Control and Threatening Her With a Knife in New Lawsuit
Sean Diddy Combs was sued for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman with a remote control after she suggested the disgraced music producer had "something to do with the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur."
According to a new lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Northern California, Ashley Parham claimed Combs threatened her with a knife before brutally attacking her in March 2018.
Parham alleged that she had been with a man who had been FaceTiming Combs in February 2018, when she said she wasn't "impressed" with the rapper because she thought he'd been involved in Shakur's death. She claimed Combs then told her she would "pay" for saying that.
Weeks later, she stated she was at the man's apartment to help him with his cancer medication when Combs stormed in with his chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, and a few other people. She alleged Combs put a knife to her face and threatened to cut her.
Parham also claimed Khorram personally told her that she could be "shipped anywhere in the world and would never see her family again," according to a news outlet that obtained the lawsuit.
Following the threats, the artist's chief of staff and another unidentified person allegedly left the apartment and Combs then "violently raped her with a remote control," according to the legal filing.
As OK! previously reported, Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami properties were raided by federal agents in April in connection with a human trafficking investigation. He was arrested on September 16 and was charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force and interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution on September 17.
Combs was denied twice by separate judges due to allegedly being a "danger" to the public and a flight-risk.
The producer has been hit with several lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault since his September arrest. One woman alleged Combs invited her and a friend into his Manhattan hotel suite for an "exclusive party" before raping them both in 2004. Another man claimed Combs drugged and sodomized him in a vehicle parked outside of one of his White Parties in 2006.
However, Combs' legal team called the various allegations a publicity stunt.
"Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — adult or minor, man or woman," their statement read.
