Bam Margera Reflects on Past Addiction and How Sobriety Changed His Life: 'I Was a Mess'
Bam Margera is looking back on how he completely changed his life.
After celebrating eight months of sobriety, the Viva La Bam alum, 44, has been extremely grateful for this new chapter after years of battling addiction.
"I was a mess at times, but I’ve changed my ways and could not be on more of the right path," Margera explained in a recent interview. "If anybody out there thinks they’re doomed, it’s too late, and there’s no help or hope, think again."
One of the biggest influences when it came to putting the former MTV star on the road to recovery was meeting his fiancée, Dannii Marie. "When you hear the term 'rock bottom,’ you usually picture somebody out on the street with no money and nowhere to go. Well, rock bottom for a millionaire is very hard to define, but [when we met] I was in [multiple] lawsuits and pulling my hair out during a never-ending custody battle," he revealed.
Since getting clean, Margera has learned more about himself than ever before. "The party was over a long time ago," he admitted of his days of being a young star in Hollywood.
"When J------ and Viva La Bam happened, I was selling 20,000 skateboards a month and did a commercial for a million dollars for one day’s work. [When] I was 30, I didn’t want to be famous anymore, and just planned on spending all my money drinking. I just lost my passion for everything. And then, at one point, before you know it, you just get so lost and you don’t even know what’s important anymore," the stuntman explained.
"Now, I have a structured schedule: Dannii and I wake up, walk the dogs and I find a skate spot. We go to the gym, eat healthy, then I come home and read a book or paint," Margera said. "That’s exactly what I need because I know that if I have an hour to kill and I use that time on drinking, then all bets are off. … It’s been since August [since I last drank], I haven’t felt this good since I’ve been 20."
"You have to change your environment and your friends, and you have to fully commit," the reality star added. "You can’t say, 'It’s my birthday; I’ll have one drink.' You might have one, but the next day, it’s going to be two and then three. If you don’t change it all, you will fall back into it, I guarantee you."
When asked about a possible J------ reunion, the former athlete was not as enthusiastic. "No, it’s done. It’s absolutely done. There’s no more J------, as far as I’m concerned. It’s been ruined," he confessed.
Us Weekly conducted the interview with Margera.