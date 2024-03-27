Bam Margera Reflects on Past Addiction and How Sobriety Changed His Life: 'I Was a Mess'

"I was a mess at times, but I’ve changed my ways and could not be on more of the right path," Margera explained in a recent interview. "If anybody out there thinks they’re doomed, it’s too late, and there’s no help or hope, think again."

One of the biggest influences when it came to putting the former MTV star on the road to recovery was meeting his fiancée, Dannii Marie. "When you hear the term 'rock bottom,’ you usually picture somebody out on the street with no money and nowhere to go. Well, rock bottom for a millionaire is very hard to define, but [when we met] I was in [multiple] lawsuits and pulling my hair out during a never-ending custody battle," he revealed.