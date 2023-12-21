Bam Margera Is Engaged! Sober MTV Star Pops the Question to Dannii Marie After 6 Months of Dating
Bam Margera is heading into 2024 with a fiancée!
In a new interview, published Wednesday, December 20, the former professional skateboarder revealed he was engaged to his girlfriend of six months, Dannii Marie, after popping the question to her in October.
"We’re just a really good team," the 44-year-old expressed to a news publication of his relationship with Marie. "I never had structure before. I always woke up not knowing what to do with the day … I would just look across the street, see an Irish pub and be like, 'That looks like fun.'"
Margera was going down a troubled path when his fiancée came into his life back in June, as he found himself in a manic state battling addiction and essentially screwing up multiple areas of his life — causing him to lose contact with his 5-year-old son, Phoenix, until recently, in addition to facing multiple arrests, a psychiatric hospitalization and a brief rehab stint.
"Now I wake up, I walk the dogs, I stretch, I go to the gym, I go skateboarding. Everything’s a structured fun schedule," the MTV alum explained of his much healthier lifestyle. "And we do it together, and it’s just a perfect thing."
Margera continued: "She’s everything I’ve ever asked for — I couldn’t ask for anything more. We are a perfect team."
- Who Has Shanna Moakler Dated? From Travis Barker To Billy Idol — Here Are All Of The Former Miss USA's Past Loves: Photos
- It's Over! Jonah Hill And Fiancée Gianna Santos Split After 1-Year Engagement
- Joe Manganiello Makes Red Carpet Debut With New Girlfriend Caitlin O'Connor 6 Months After Sofía Vergara Split
While he didn't provide details on a possible wedding ceremony just yet, it seems a marriage could be possible after Margera potentially proved his union to his ex and baby mama Nicole Boyd was never made legal despite the mom-of-one filing for legal separation and physical custody of their son back in February.
The pair tied the knot in a 2013 wedding ceremony in Iceland, however, Margera filed multiple court documents at the beginning of May claiming the nuptials were "purely for show and to help the event raise funds for the opening of a skate park."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The doting dad insisted both he and Boyd were aware their vows had "no legal effect and that no legal marriage would result from the show," with the exes never deciding to go through with legalities once they made it back to the states.
"To my knowledge, Boyd has never legally changed her name in any state to 'Nicole Margera.’' Every driver’s license or other form of identification I have seen Boyd possess bears the name 'Nicole Boyd,'" the reality star detailed in the court filing.
Margera alleged he "fully knew and understood that Boyd and I were not married” after their romantic European wedding, claiming: "Boyd told me that she also knew and understood that we were not married."
Us Weekly spoke to Margera about his engagement.