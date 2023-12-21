Bam Margera Is Engaged! Sober MTV Star Pops the Question to Dannii Marie After 6 Months of Dating

"We’re just a really good team," the 44-year-old expressed to a news publication of his relationship with Marie. "I never had structure before. I always woke up not knowing what to do with the day … I would just look across the street, see an Irish pub and be like, 'That looks like fun.'"

Margera was going down a troubled path when his fiancée came into his life back in June, as he found himself in a manic state battling addiction and essentially screwing up multiple areas of his life — causing him to lose contact with his 5-year-old son, Phoenix, until recently, in addition to facing multiple arrests, a psychiatric hospitalization and a brief rehab stint.