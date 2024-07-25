'He's a Man-Baby’: Donald Trump Ridiculed for Obsessing Over Kamala Harris' Crowd Sizes at Rally

Ed Krassenstein, known for his critical views of the former president, was among those who made light of Trump's fixation on crowd size.

"Trump is having a major breakdown right now at his rally crying about Kamala Harris' crowd size," Krassenstein shared on X. "He just spent several minutes talking about how she got credit for her crowd size and how he never gets credit. He's a man-baby. You can tell he's really flustered."

Another X user asked, "Why does he seem more flustered than when he was shot?

One person shared the post and wrote, "Please God, I can't live through another four years of hearing this guy talk about comparing sizes. We are in the bad place."