'He's a Man-Baby’: Donald Trump Ridiculed for Obsessing Over Kamala Harris' Crowd Sizes at Rally
Donald Trump was mocked for fixating on the crowd size of Vice President Kamala Harris' first rally in North Carolina after video surfaced of a packed building full of Democratic supporters.
During his own campaign event in Charlotte on the same day, Trump commented on the sizes of the crowds at the two events, drawing attention to Harris' rally attendance.
At his rally, Trump asserted that Harris' campaign had put in significant effort to gather a crowd, insinuating that his own rallies consistently attracted larger numbers of supporters. He also criticized the media for allegedly disregarding the attendance figures of his rallies, stating that they focused on trivial matters.
Videos of Trump's remarks quickly made the rounds on social media platforms, eliciting hilarious commentary from critics of the former president's ego and obsession with "sizes."
Ed Krassenstein, known for his critical views of the former president, was among those who made light of Trump's fixation on crowd size.
"Trump is having a major breakdown right now at his rally crying about Kamala Harris' crowd size," Krassenstein shared on X. "He just spent several minutes talking about how she got credit for her crowd size and how he never gets credit. He's a man-baby. You can tell he's really flustered."
Another X user asked, "Why does he seem more flustered than when he was shot?
One person shared the post and wrote, "Please God, I can't live through another four years of hearing this guy talk about comparing sizes. We are in the bad place."
This incident is not the first time Trump's claims about rally attendance have come under scrutiny. Following a rally in the South Bronx earlier this year, it was reported that the actual crowd size was significantly smaller than what Trump's team had claimed.
Similarly, after a rally in Las Vegas, officials confirmed that the venue had a maximum capacity far lower than the number of attendees Trump had boasted about.
To bolster his arguments about rally turnout, Trump specifically mentioned a past event in Wildwood, N.J., where the estimated attendance figures were heavily contested.
Despite conflicting reports about the actual number of attendees, Trump continues to use these instances to emphasize the popularity of his campaign events.
As OK! previously reported, Trump allegedly decided that he would no longer be holding large outdoor campaign events after the assassination attempt on July 13.
Sources familiar with his campaign's plans revealed that the former president would opt for indoor events or potentially smaller outdoor gatherings in controlled environments.