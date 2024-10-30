Barack Obama Recalls 'Not Tripping on' Women Hitting on Him Despite Being President and Married to Wife Michelle
Former President Barack Obama, 63, shared his experience with stardom and how he navigates the attention of his admirers.
The ex-president revealed fans would sometimes make sexual advances while he was president and married to his wife, Michelle Obama.
During an interview with "The Pivot Podcast" released on Tuesday, October 29, Obama humorously remarked that he "was not tripping" from his admirers, leading podcast hosts and former NFL players Channing Crowder, Ryan Clark and Fred Taylor to burst out in laughter.
Channing, a former Miami Dolphins linebacker, kicked off the discussion by sharing his own perspective on dealing with fame.
"When I got drafted in the NFL, I got a little cuter," he joked.
He asked Barack, "Do women be hollering at you and stuff, like on the fact that, because you’re a good-looking dude, but now you're 'President Good Looking Dude.'"
The former commander-in-chief joked, "First of all, I don’t know if Michelle’s going to be watching this."
"The truth is, you guys as NFL players and athletes generally…y'all get famous young, at a time when the attention that you’re talking about may be flattering, fun, what have you," he explained. "By the time people really knew who I was, I was 43 years old. I was married, had two kids, had gone grocery shopping and had washed my car. I was a regular guy in that sense."
Barack went into greater detail, telling the former NFL players, "That kind of attention, by the time I got it, I was not tripping on it. There are times where women have acted in somewhat inappropriate ways. There are pictures on the internet of women grabbing my butt, and I was president at the time."
He explained how the Secret Service wouldn't intervene because they were mostly "old ladies and stuff."
Barack married Michelle in 1992. They share two daughters, Malia and Sasha, who were 10 and 7 when they moved into the White House after the 2008 election against John McCain.
The now-former president told the podcast hosts: "My wife is such an extraordinary woman, such an amazing partner, that you just try to stay focused, stay on the straight and narrow. And also, look, kids change your life. The idea of disappointing your kids is something that, I ain’t going there."
As OK! previously reported, Barack has been stumping for Vice President Kamala Harris in her tight race against his White House successor, Donald Trump. As the election approaches, he's repeatedly warned voters about the potential dangers of a second Trump term.