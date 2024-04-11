Donald Trump's Defense Team Urged to Prevent Him From Testifying in Manhattan Hush Money Criminal Trial

During the interview, Jake Tapper asked Hoing, "Elie, do you think Donald Trump is gonna testify in this case? And if you were his attorney, would you advise him to take the stand?"

He answered, "So on the second point, first, I would beg him not to take the stand. You never quite know what Donald Trump will do. I think it’s unlikely he takes the stand, Jake, even though in movies and TV, the defendant seems always to take the stand."

"It's quite rare in a criminal case. Now, we did get a bit of a preview of how this might go. He took the stand in the civil case in New York, and that went dreadfully for Donald Trump," the legal analyst continued. "If I was his lawyer, I might try to remind him of that."