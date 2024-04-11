Donald Trump's Defense Team Urged to Prevent Him From Testifying in Manhattan Hush Money Criminal Trial
In the upcoming Manhattan criminal trial of former President Donald Trump, CNN Senior Legal Analyst Elie Honig has advised Trump's lawyers to prevent him from testifying in his defense, even if it means begging him not to do it.
The trial revolves around 34 charges accusing the former president of falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments aimed at hiding extramarital affairs prior to the 2016 election.
Trump has pleaded not guilty to all allegations, with the commencement of jury selection scheduled for Monday, April 15.
Regarding the speculation surrounding Trump's potential testimony, Honig, speaking on CNN's The Lead, outlined the reasons why such a decision could prove detrimental for the defendant.
During the interview, Jake Tapper asked Hoing, "Elie, do you think Donald Trump is gonna testify in this case? And if you were his attorney, would you advise him to take the stand?"
He answered, "So on the second point, first, I would beg him not to take the stand. You never quite know what Donald Trump will do. I think it’s unlikely he takes the stand, Jake, even though in movies and TV, the defendant seems always to take the stand."
"It's quite rare in a criminal case. Now, we did get a bit of a preview of how this might go. He took the stand in the civil case in New York, and that went dreadfully for Donald Trump," the legal analyst continued. "If I was his lawyer, I might try to remind him of that."
Trump previously testified in both the E. Jean Carroll defamation trial and the fraud civil trial conducted by New York District Attorney Fani Willis. The former president has denied all criminal wrongdoing and has vowed to fight every charge and conviction that comes his way.
He is currently struggling to secure the $140 million bond for the fraud ruling against him and his businesses.
As OK! previously reported, Trump’s lawyers subpoenaed the wrong individual last month while preparing for the ex-president’s upcoming hush money trial.
According to Daily Mail, Trump attorney Todd Blanche sent the subpoena to the wrong Jeremy Rosenberg.
“The people spoke with Mr. Rosenberg's counsel, who informed the People that Mr. Rosenberg was not, in fact, served with the subpoena, that Mr. Rosenberg had not corresponded with defense counsel, and that Mr. Rosenberg does not have any connection to the Brooklyn address where the subpoena purportedly was served,” Matthew Colangelo, a prosecutor in the criminal case against Trump, wrote in a recent filing.