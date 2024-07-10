OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

'He Couldn't Care Less': Donald Trump Slammed for Being 56 Minutes Late to Golf Course Rally in Miami as Supporters Struggle in Hot Weather

Former President Donald Trump at a rally in Florida
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 10 2024, Published 6:49 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Donald Trump was mocked for showing up 56 minutes late to a rally on his own golf course in Miami, Flor., leaving hundreds of MAGA supporters sweating it out.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump minutes late golf course rally miami supporters
Source: mega

Former President Donald Trump showed up to his Florida rally 56 minutes late.

Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of Meidas Touch News, shared videos of Trump supporters waiting by an empty podium, wiping the sweat from their brows.

"These people have all been wilting out here for over four hours, and he couldn’t care less. Buy a red hat and Trump Bible while you wait, rubes," he captioned the clips.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump minutes late golf course rally miami supporters
Source: mega

Trump supporters were left to sweat it out.

Article continues below advertisement

Filipkowski's comment section was flooded with Trump critics taking jabs at the former president for showing up late to his own rally.

One user wrote, "Why is the moron always late? It’s not fashionable to be late, it’s just rude! Do these idiots pay to sit behind him, or do they get paid for sitting behind Trump?"

Another commented, "Not to worry, unlike democrats, Trump knows those people are willing to die from heat stroke for one look at their master!"

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump minutes late golf course rally miami supporters
Source: mega

Trump took a victory lap after the 2024 presidential debate.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement

When he finally arrived, in true Trump form, the ex-prez mocked President Joe Biden throughout his rally.

Following his opponent's subpar debate performance last month, he took a dig at Biden's struggles and brought up the increasing concerns about his mental fitness for office.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: ok!
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the ex-prez challenged his Democratic rival to another debate, "This time it will be man-to-man — no moderators, no holds barred." He continued, offering Biden a chance to "redeem himself."

He also suggested that the Democratic Party is in chaos and that they're unable to decide who's more unfit for the presidency — Biden or VP Kamala Harris. He then added that Democrats are allegedly grappling with a "full-scale breakdown" as a result of Biden's declining poll numbers and mental acuity.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump minutes late golf course rally miami supporters
Source: mega

Hundreds of Trump supporters showed up to the Florida golf course to see Trump.

Later, Trump had his own moment of mental lapse as he froze for nearly 10 seconds in the middle of his sentence. TikToker and adamant Biden supporter Harry Sisson shared a clip of Trump's rally on X, formerly known as Twitter,

Sisson claimed, "Trump is clearly unfit to serve!!!"

Several comments debated whether or not the former president was having a "brain fart" or was simply "holding for applause."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.