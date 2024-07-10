'He Couldn't Care Less': Donald Trump Slammed for Being 56 Minutes Late to Golf Course Rally in Miami as Supporters Struggle in Hot Weather
Donald Trump was mocked for showing up 56 minutes late to a rally on his own golf course in Miami, Flor., leaving hundreds of MAGA supporters sweating it out.
Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of Meidas Touch News, shared videos of Trump supporters waiting by an empty podium, wiping the sweat from their brows.
"These people have all been wilting out here for over four hours, and he couldn’t care less. Buy a red hat and Trump Bible while you wait, rubes," he captioned the clips.
Filipkowski's comment section was flooded with Trump critics taking jabs at the former president for showing up late to his own rally.
One user wrote, "Why is the moron always late? It’s not fashionable to be late, it’s just rude! Do these idiots pay to sit behind him, or do they get paid for sitting behind Trump?"
Another commented, "Not to worry, unlike democrats, Trump knows those people are willing to die from heat stroke for one look at their master!"
When he finally arrived, in true Trump form, the ex-prez mocked President Joe Biden throughout his rally.
Following his opponent's subpar debate performance last month, he took a dig at Biden's struggles and brought up the increasing concerns about his mental fitness for office.
As OK! previously reported, the ex-prez challenged his Democratic rival to another debate, "This time it will be man-to-man — no moderators, no holds barred." He continued, offering Biden a chance to "redeem himself."
He also suggested that the Democratic Party is in chaos and that they're unable to decide who's more unfit for the presidency — Biden or VP Kamala Harris. He then added that Democrats are allegedly grappling with a "full-scale breakdown" as a result of Biden's declining poll numbers and mental acuity.
Later, Trump had his own moment of mental lapse as he froze for nearly 10 seconds in the middle of his sentence. TikToker and adamant Biden supporter Harry Sisson shared a clip of Trump's rally on X, formerly known as Twitter,
Sisson claimed, "Trump is clearly unfit to serve!!!"
Several comments debated whether or not the former president was having a "brain fart" or was simply "holding for applause."