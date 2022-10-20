Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Offers Rare Glimpse Of Daughter Following Ongoing Cheating Scandal
Adam Levine's cheating allegations aren't the only thing that has us spooked!
Behati Prinsloo shared an adorable photo of one of her daughters, whom she shares with the rocker, dressed in the Halloween spirit as the Victoria's Secret Angel continues her ongoing silence regarding her husband's rumored infidelity.
The Instagram Story posted on Wednesday, October 19, provided a sneak peak of one of their children's sweet Batgirl costumes.
The supermodel's recent photo spree comes after an entire month of media silence as her husband's scandal played out before the entire public's eyes.
After not having posted since her official baby bump reveal on Thursday, September 15, Prinsloo dropped a gutsy throwback picture flipping off the camera as she strutted along the runway.
Since the iconic personality picture hit the bombshell's account on Friday, October 14, the mother-of-two seems to have settled back into somewhat of a normal routine.
Levine, 43, and Prinsloo, 34, share Dusty, 6, and Gio, 4, and are expecting a third child together in the upcoming months.
News of the 34-year-old's pregnancy was quickly overpowered after five alleged mistresses took to social media to slam the "Payphone" singer with detailed cheating accusations.
In a seemingly successful effort to save his marriage, Levine shared a public apology statement on his own Instagram account regarding the wrongful situation.
"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," Levine remorsed. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."
"In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family," continued the musician. "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make."
The couple — who tied the knot in 2014 — does not appear to want a divorce and have attempted to portray a united front as they will soon become a family-of-five.