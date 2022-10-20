Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Offers Rare Glimpse Of Daughter Following Ongoing Cheating Scandal

The Instagram Story posted on Wednesday, October 19, provided a sneak peak of one of their children's sweet Batgirl costumes.

The supermodel's recent photo spree comes after an entire month of media silence as her husband's scandal played out before the entire public's eyes.

PREGNANT BEHATI PRINSLOO FLAUNTS BABY BUMP AFTER ADAM LEVINE'S AFFAIR ALLEGATIONS

After not having posted since her official baby bump reveal on Thursday, September 15, Prinsloo dropped a gutsy throwback picture flipping off the camera as she strutted along the runway.

Since the iconic personality picture hit the bombshell's account on Friday, October 14, the mother-of-two seems to have settled back into somewhat of a normal routine.