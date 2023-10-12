Ben Affleck Appears Stressed on Morning Walk Following 'Heated' Altercation With Wife Jennifer Lopez
What’s Ben Affleck walking away from?
On Thursday, October 12, the Oscar winner was spotted looking stressed as he strolled through Santa Monica.
Affleck wore a navy sweater over a bright blue T-shirt, gray jeans, and blue, black and white Nike sneakers on his early morning excursion. The Argo star accessorized his look with a large cup of coffee, his scruffy beard and a look of concern.
As OK! previously reported, the solo outing came after reports revealed Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez have been fighting over his close relationship with ex Jennifer Garner.
"The jealousy J.Lo feels over their deep connection is intense," the source spilled. "She believes Ben lied to her about his friendship with Jen — their bond is stronger today than when they were married — and she let Jen know she doesn't appreciate how much of her husband's time Jen has been taking up. They're currently in a big fight over Ben."
"Rumor has it that J. Lo and Jen exchanged texts about Jen's closeness to Ben, and things got heated," the insider added of the trio’s drama. "Jen even canceled some of their planned get-togethers as a blended family because of the tension between them."
They then explained Affleck often gets the short end of the stick when Lopez is upset.
"J.Lo rages when she gets jealous or feels threatened, and Ben has been on the receiving end of her wrath," the source said. "J.Lo has demanded that Ben spend less time with Jen and focus more on her instead," the insider noted, adding that the pop singer apparently "screamed" at the actor, saying, "'She's your ex-wife for a reason!'"
Despite Lopez’s temper, Affleck and Garner have remained close as they co-parent kids Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, together.
"Jen [Garner] still carries a lot of weight with Ben, and he often seeks out her advice. He even told J.Lo how he relies on Jen like never before and how much he respects her opinion on a myriad of topics," the source divulged.
The rift between the three celebs reportedly came to a head when Affleck was caught sharing an intimate embrace with Garner in the car.
The 13 Going on 30 alum was slammed on social media for allegedly being a "homewrecker" after the incident, while the Good Will Hunting star was bashed for making Lopez look like a “side chick.”
One user said, "Nope, he [is] creeping with his ex-wife and he is embarrassed of J. Lo. He doesn't want to be seen or photographed with her, but will stand in the street or cuddled up with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Do you know how stupid this man is making her look?” while a second suggested the “On the Floor” vocalist should "throw him out and divorce him."
Another worried fan of Lopez wrote, "At this point they are rubbing this in J. Lo's face. In the last 2.5 years Ben Affleck has not been photographed in the car with Jennifer Garner and now BAM 2 times in the last two weeks and a meet up in Italy. When is the Bennifer divorce going to be announced? Poor J. Lo this [is] sad."