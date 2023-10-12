Ben Affleck Appears Stressed on Morning Walk Following 'Heated' Altercation With Wife Jennifer Lopez

"The jealousy J.Lo feels over their deep connection is intense," the source spilled. "She believes Ben lied to her about his friendship with Jen — their bond is stronger today than when they were married — and she let Jen know she doesn't appreciate how much of her husband's time Jen has been taking up. They're currently in a big fight over Ben."

"Rumor has it that J. Lo and Jen exchanged texts about Jen's closeness to Ben, and things got heated," the insider added of the trio’s drama. "Jen even canceled some of their planned get-togethers as a blended family because of the tension between them."