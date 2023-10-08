Ben Affleck's 'Reliance' on Jennifer Garner 'as a Confidante May Have Crossed the Line,' Insider Claims
Does Ben Affleck lean on ex-wife Jennifer Garner too much?
A source recently opened up about how the actor and actress’ relationship affects Affleck’s recent marriage to Jennifer Lopez.
“Ben’s reliance on Jen as a confidante may have crossed the line,” the insider spilled, seemingly alluding that it may feel disrespectful to the star's wife.
“He’s made some shocking confessions to her about J. Lo’s temper and the ugly texts she sends him, which he shouldn’t have done. He admitted that her notorious diva attitude can be very hard to handle,” the source alleged of messages between the parents-of-three.
Garner, who called the Good Will Hunting alum “the love of my life” after their split, “really does want to like J. Lo, for the kids’ sake. Ben is making that difficult, though,” the insider said. “His latest gripes changed her perspective.”
Despite the supposed complaints, “Ben has insisted to J. Lo that she’s the only woman for him and that he just cares for Jen because of the children and what they’ve been through.”
“But that didn’t do much to relieve J. Lo’s concerns. She’s insisting that Ben make her his No. 1 priority again — not Jen,” they continued of the drama.
On the other hand, another source shared that the three celebs had a good relationship — thanks to Lopez’s help!
“Ben is healthy,” the source noted to another outlet. “The drama of the past and the emotions of divorce are long gone and they are all making it work.”
The 13 Going on 30 actress and the pop star are "friendly" and all their children "love each other," they added. “It is really a very happy co-parenting situation."
While Affleck and Garner share kids Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, Lopez has twins Emme and Maximilian, 15, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.
“Everything is really good right now and should be the same in the near and distant future,” the insider said.
“They all have been able to figure it out,” the source continued. “It is actually inspiring and nice to see.”
As for Affleck and Lopez’s relationship, the insider claimed they are better than ever since reconnecting in 2021 after breaking off their first engagement in 2004.
“Their relationship is still on fire,” they dished. “They are really happy with each other.”
