OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Ben Affleck
OK LogoNEWS

Ben Affleck's 'Reliance' on Jennifer Garner 'as a Confidante May Have Crossed the Line,' Insider Claims

jennifer garner
Source: MEGA
By:

Oct. 8 2023, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Does Ben Affleck lean on ex-wife Jennifer Garner too much?

A source recently opened up about how the actor and actress’ relationship affects Affleck’s recent marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer garner
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck divorced in 2018.

“Ben’s reliance on Jen as a confidante may have crossed the line,” the insider spilled, seemingly alluding that it may feel disrespectful to the star's wife.

“He’s made some shocking confessions to her about J. Lo’s temper and the ugly texts she sends him, which he shouldn’t have done. He admitted that her notorious diva attitude can be very hard to handle,” the source alleged of messages between the parents-of-three.

Article continues below advertisement

Garner, who called the Good Will Hunting alum “the love of my life” after their split, “really does want to like J. Lo, for the kids’ sake. Ben is making that difficult, though,” the insider said. “His latest gripes changed her perspective.”

Despite the supposed complaints, “Ben has insisted to J. Lo that she’s the only woman for him and that he just cares for Jen because of the children and what they’ve been through.”

ben affleck jlo
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

“But that didn’t do much to relieve J. Lo’s concerns. She’s insisting that Ben make her his No. 1 priority again — not Jen,” they continued of the drama.

On the other hand, another source shared that the three celebs had a good relationship — thanks to Lopez’s help!

Ben is healthy,” the source noted to another outlet. “The drama of the past and the emotions of divorce are long gone and they are all making it work.”

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer garner
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner share three children.

MORE ON:
Ben Affleck

The 13 Going on 30 actress and the pop star are "friendly" and all their children "love each other," they added. “It is really a very happy co-parenting situation."

While Affleck and Garner share kids Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, Lopez has twins Emme and Maximilian, 15, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were previously engaged in 2002.

“Everything is really good right now and should be the same in the near and distant future,” the insider said.

“They all have been able to figure it out,” the source continued. “It is actually inspiring and nice to see.”

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

As for Affleck and Lopez’s relationship, the insider claimed they are better than ever since reconnecting in 2021 after breaking off their first engagement in 2004.

“Their relationship is still on fire,” they dished. “They are really happy with each other.”

Life & Style reported on whether Garner and Affleck's relationship was taking a toll on his marriage.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.