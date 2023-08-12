Jennifer Lopez Stuns During Impromptu Performance at Local Restaurant in Italy: Watch
Jennifer Lopez got down "On the Floor!"
On Friday, August 11, the pop superstar was spotted doing an impromptu performance at a local restaurant in Capri, Italy.
The establishment, called Taverna Anema e Core Capri, uploaded a post dedicated to the musician's visit, which showed the many angles of her exciting sing-along. The brunette beauty displayed her excellent vocals as she sung "I Will Survive" by Gloria Gaynor while wearing a stunning bejeweled silver and gold mini dress.
The restaurant was expecting the star as they shared an Instagram Story which read, "She is back," while the wife of Ben Affleck walked into the food hall.
In response to Taverna Anema e Core Capri's uploads, fans of the mother-of-two gushed over the gorgeous performance.
"What a splendor!! What a blessing to be there 👏👏👏," one person penned, while another said, "Humility, beauty and talent."
A third raved, "Where I'd like to be with my besties right now 😍," while a fourth wrote, "Divine 😍😍😍."
As OK! previously reported, before her trip to Europe, the "Let's Get Loud" vocalist spent time in the Hamptons with her hubby.
While on the east coast vacation, Lopez stopped into Flying Point Surf Shop in Southampton, New York, where she bought Affleck a T-shirt that read, "Woke up s*** as h*** again."
"They were both very happy they were super sweet to the staff," a source revealed on July 31 about their visit. "They both looked like they were in a great mood."
Two days after, the store uploaded a snap of the staff with the lovebirds, which they captioned, "Surprise visit from two of our favorites… @jlo & Ben Affleck. They picked out one of our favorite T-shirts!! 😍."
This positive interaction with the shop's staff came just about a month following Lopez's outburst at paparazzi after she was locked out of a gym in L.A.
In the pap's video, she was seen frantically knocking on the gym's doors in hopes of reentry. The celeb later entered her SUV to leave when the paps told her to have a good day, to which she replied by yelling, "F*** you, bye!"