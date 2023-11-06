Ben Affleck Takes Wife Jennifer Lopez on Sweet Date to Hollywood Flea Market After Couple Packs on the PDA at LACMA Gala
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck love spending a wholesome Sunday together.
The couple closed out their weekend at a flea market in Hollywood, Calif., just one day after they were dressed to the nines for the LACMA Gala on Saturday night, November 4.
In photos obtained by a news publication, Lopez styled a beige turtleneck sweater with light-wash blue jeans. She completed her fashionable fall 'fit with a brown handbag and lightly tinted sunglasses.
The Marry Me actress had her luscious locks slicked back into a tightly-secured pony tail and opted for a pair of white platform sneakers.
Lopez was spotted sucking on a lollipop as she held tightly onto Affleck's hand for the chill occasion. At one point, she wrapped her arm around her husband, who kept one hand in the pocket of his blue jeans while wearing a gray T-shirt with a lightning bolt graphic displayed in its center.
Affleck even participated in a little retail therapy during the outing, eventually purchasing what appeared to be a painting of a flower and holding it in a clear shopping bag.
The lovebirds — who tied the knot in July 2022 — wrapped up their Sunday with a delicious dinner date at The Ivy in Los Angeles, according to the report.
Affleck and his wife were rather busy this weekend, as they spent their Saturday night at the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, which was presented by Gucci and hosted at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.
For the red carpet event, the Gone Girl actor looked dashing in a spiffy black tuxedo, while Lopez donned a drool-worthy see-through silhouette, nude platform heels, a gold clutch and a ruby red statement necklace.
Lopez shared stunning snaps from the elegant evening to her Instagram, where fans gushed over the powerhouse pair — as well as the "On the Floor" singer's breathtaking physique — in the comments section of the post.
"Not gonna lie .. stunning couple 😍. Her dress is beautiful," one supporter wrote, as another added, "they look like royalty ....WOW."
In a recent interview, Lopez expressed how gorgeous her husband makes her feel, noting, "I'm finally at the point in my life where I love every part of myself unapologetically."
"Every part of me, my body, my voice, my choices, even like, my mistakes. All of it made me who I am and got me to where I am today," the Hustlers actress explained before crediting Affleck. "Ben wants me to understand my worth and know my value. I feel even more relaxed and comfortable, which makes me feel even more beautiful than I have ever felt with someone else."
Daily Mail obtained photos of Affleck and Lopez at a flea market.