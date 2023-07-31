Blue Ivy, 11, Shows Off Her New York Pride While Dancing Onstage at Mom Beyoncé's Concert: Watch

While the Ivy Park founder tends to keep her home life private, she did give some insight into her eldest child during a 2020 interview with British Vogue.

"I let my children know that they are never too young to contribute to changing the world. I never underestimate their thoughts and feelings, and I check in with them to understand how this is affecting them," she spilled. "Blue saw some of the reactions to the ‘Brown Skin Girl’ video, as well as some of the videos from the philanthropic work I’ve done this year. When I tell her I’m proud of her, she tells me that she’s proud of me and that I’m doing a good job. She melts my heart."

Bey and Jay-Z also have 6-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.