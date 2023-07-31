Blue Ivy, 11, Shows Off Her New York Pride While Dancing Onstage at Mom Beyoncé's Concert: Watch
Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy Carter proved she was in an Empire State of mind at the superstar's most recent concert.
During the mom-of-three's second Renaissance Tour show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, her mini-me came out to showcase her smooth moves, and after wrapping up one of the tunes, the 11-year-old unzipped her grey vest to showcase a dark jersey that had the words "New York" plastered across it.
The Sunday, July 30, crowd went wild as the preteen waved to fans and showed them love before walking off stage, with the "Crazy in Love" crooner smiling as she watched.
"Bey is so proud of her little Blue, and so are we ♥️♥️♥️," one person commented on a TikTok that captured the special moment.
"Yes, Blue! I’m been a fan of your dad forever! My favorite rapper!" another fan declared. "Rep your city and the Roc! 💙💎."
Blue Ivy has joined her famous mom on stage at plenty of other concerts as well, with the Destiny's Child alum posting a tribute to her via Instagram in May.
"My beautiful first born 🙏🏾 I'm so proud and thankful to be your mama," the "Single Ladies" songstress gushed. "You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel."
The tot has already proved she has what it takes to follow in her parents' footsteps, as she became the youngest person credited on a Grammy-winning song when Beyoncé's "Brown Skin Girl" won for Best Music Video in 2020.
While the Ivy Park founder tends to keep her home life private, she did give some insight into her eldest child during a 2020 interview with British Vogue.
"I let my children know that they are never too young to contribute to changing the world. I never underestimate their thoughts and feelings, and I check in with them to understand how this is affecting them," she spilled. "Blue saw some of the reactions to the ‘Brown Skin Girl’ video, as well as some of the videos from the philanthropic work I’ve done this year. When I tell her I’m proud of her, she tells me that she’s proud of me and that I’m doing a good job. She melts my heart."
Bey and Jay-Z also have 6-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.