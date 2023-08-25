Beyoncé Fans Say She Was Fuming as She Walked Off Stage After Sound Cut Out During World Tour
Uh-oh!
On Thursday, August 24, the sound at Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour suddenly cut out when she was in the middle of singing her hit song "Alien Superstar."
After the musical powerhouse realized the issue, she abruptly stormed off stage until it was resolved and later restarted the performance. Fans in the stadium continued singing in support of the star until she returned.
When the incident was broadcasted online, fans of the "Drunk in Love" vocalist made jokes that someone was going to get fired, referencing something Bey herself once said when the lights at one of her shows malfunctioned.
"Someone's getting fired!! She was p-----," one person penned, mentioning the star's attitude, as she is known for priding herself on successful tours, while a second chimed in, "SOME BODY GETTIN FIREDDDDDD!!!!!!!!! I'm p----- for her!!!!!!"
"Who did sound check? Beyonce firing someone tonight," a third added, while a concert attendee noted, "She had me scared. I thought the show was going to be cancelled."
"Beyoncé is gonna fire everyone. From the production to the stadium staff. Even the football players that use it. They're all fired," a fifth user said of the incident, while a sixth praised the mother-of-three, saying, "@Beyonce this was the BEST show I've ever gotten to experience!!! My first time ever hearing Beyoncé ... and safe to say I've never had my heart/ears/mind blessed like this EVER!! Sound guy is DEFINITELY getting fired btw."
As OK! previously reported, this was not the only instance where the "Single Ladies" singer has been a diva on her world tour.
Beyoncé apparently brings around toilet seats to concert venues so she doesn't not have to sit on any public ones while she's on the go. The porcelain thrones are allegedly lugged around in a large box labeled "Beyoncé Toilet Seats."
"Beyoncé is such an elite performer she can literally request anything," an insider said of the strange ritual. "Her team makes great effort to ensure she has her own comforts and a personal toilet seat happens to be one."
"Her tour roadies have seen everything so it's not a great deal for them, but it does raise a smile from people who happen to catch a glimpse of the branded container," they added.