Bianca Censori Struts Around Paris in Sheer Revealing Body Suit and Pink Hair After She Was Spotted Flying Economy Class With Kanye West: Photos
Pink hair, don’t care!
On Wednesday, June 19, Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, was spotted wearing a very revealing outfit on the streets of Paris, France.
In the images, the Australian native, 29, stepped out in a completely sheer tan body suit and bright pink hair. The star walked with a straight face while holding her phone in one hand as the paparazzi snapped their photos.
As OK! previously reported, the sighting came after West, 47, and Censori were spotted taking an economy class flight.
On June 8, a shocked fan shared a brief clip of the “Stronger” singer squished into the small seat to his TikTok.
"Was not expecting to see Kanye when I walked out of the bathroom to say the lease [sic]," social media user Brandon Doggett captioned the video.
West wore a fluffy white monogramed robe and matching pants while sitting in the aisle seat, as Censori donned a cream-colored dress and scrolled through her phone while her husband slept.
"Flying economy in those outfits — iconic," one viewer penned in the comments section, while another joked how at least the architect wasn't "naked," referencing the way West often dresses Censori.
West and Censori were later spotted at Narita International Airport in Japan in the same clothing.
The pair’s cheap flight experience came after the lovebirds appeared to be working on a new venture together, as they were recently seen attending a business meeting in Italy.
According to celebrity PR worker Katya Varbanova a professional collaboration between the spouses would likely benefit them.
"I think the couple working together is a good idea," she stated. "Bianca is not only incredibly smart and well educated but according to her own admission, she was artistic ever since she was a child and had dreams of becoming a sculptor one day."
"So as a creative and ambitious woman she has a lot to add to any business — including Kanye's. She clearly has a distinct taste too, which is important for any business' brand strategy," Varbanova added. "If a couple can get along working together, it can actually make their relationship stronger and make them two feel closer, having a shared purpose, creating something together."
"Plus, this way they're spending less time away from each other and traveling for business together. They're married so it is no surprise their commitments have extended to their work as well. As a couple, they clearly continue to turn heads, which brings more publicity to them as individuals and therefore their businesses," she pointed out of the twosome, who tied the knot in December 2022.