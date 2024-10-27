What Is Bill Belichick's Net Worth? How the Legendary NFL Coach Made His Millions

The football expert made the majority of his cash as the head coach of the New England Patriots from 2000-2023.

While Belichick’s contracts were not public, insiders claimed the father-of-three was quietly the highest-paid coach in the NFL. The largest known deal was Jon Gruden's 10-year $100 million deal, which had an annual salary of $10 million before bonuses. Rumors alleged Belichick likely had a base salary of around $12.5 million per year.