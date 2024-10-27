What Is Bill Belichick's Net Worth? How the Legendary NFL Coach Made His Millions
Bill Belichick has a hefty wallet!
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the longtime NFL coach, 72, has a whopping net worth of $70 million.
The football expert made the majority of his cash as the head coach of the New England Patriots from 2000-2023.
While Belichick’s contracts were not public, insiders claimed the father-of-three was quietly the highest-paid coach in the NFL. The largest known deal was Jon Gruden's 10-year $100 million deal, which had an annual salary of $10 million before bonuses. Rumors alleged Belichick likely had a base salary of around $12.5 million per year.
The star began his NFL career in the 1980s as the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants, he then became the head coach of the Cleveland Browns in the early 1990s and finally was hired as the head coach of the Patriots in 2000. The sports legend won a total of eight Super Bowls in his career — two with the New York Giants and six with the New England Patriots.
Belichick was well-known for his success coaching the Patriots as he was named NFL Coach of the Year in 2003, 2007 and 2010.
In addition to his salary through coaching, Belicheck owns expensive property. In 1979, the Belichicks paid $70,000 for two lots on Shell Street in Sconset, Massachusetts, and constructed three homes on the land.
By 2006, Bill and his ex-wife, Debby Belichick, paid $4.6 million for a 5-bedroom home in Nantucket, however, Debby took the property in their divorce.
Though Belichick retired from coaching in 2023, rumors have recently swirled that he might be jumping back into work. However, a source insisted whatever career path he chooses, he wants to keep his much-younger girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, 24, in mind.
“Bill is at a bit of a crossroads on what he would like to do for his future as there is still a drive to coach again and break the wins record, but his life now isn't that bad as he has been enjoying doing TV and absolutely enjoying his relationship with his girlfriend Jordon that is blossoming into something that is going to lead to marriage,” an insider recently spilled of the couple, who met on a flight from Boston to Florida.
“He wants to be with her all of the time, but she is pushing him to see the options that he will have for next season because she knows that makes him happy,” they added.
“After a year removed from the game on the field, he is going to have some more options, but as it looks now, he will be making the decision not just for himself but with the love of his life, as he wants her to be happy with any decision he is meant to make on any offers he will be given,” the insider explained.