Donald Trump Faces Backlash Over Fraud Case as Hillary Clinton Is Showered in Praise After Portrait Unveiling: 'Having the Days They Deserve!'
It's been a busy week for Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump — for very different reasons.
The embattled ex-prez was found liable for fraud in a $250 million lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James. He is set to go to trial on Monday, October 2. Meanwhile, the former Secretary of State was showered with praise after unveiling her new State Department portrait.
"Today, I was honored to return to the @StateDept and join @SecBlinken in unveiling my official portrait as 67th Secretary of State," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, September 26. "We're delighted to share it with the American public right here, in case you don't make it in person to headquarters in Foggy Bottom anytime soon."
"When I walked into the State Department as Secretary fourteen years ago, I knew that having the honor to lead the State Department and USAID would be a singular challenge and a unique chance to do good in the world," she penned in a follow-up post. "It was that and so much more."
"I'm deeply proud of all that we accomplished and grateful to everyone at the Department for their unflagging work to ensure peace, progress, and prosperity around the world," she continued. "They continue to make me, and our country, proud."
Supporters flooded the comments sections applauding Clinton and slamming Trump for the different ways that they both made headlines this week.
- Donald Trump Rages at 'Deranged' Judge and 'Racist' Letitia James After Being Found Liable for Fraud: 'Very Unfair!'
- New York State Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Donald Trump & Children For Business Fraud
- Hillary Clinton Mocks Donald Trump's Indictment for Mishandling Classified Documents by Selling 'BUT HER EMAILS' Merch
"You know who doesn’t have a mugshot? Hillary Clinton. Instead she received her official Secretary of State portrait at the State Dept today," one user wrote, while another quipped, "No impeachments or indictments, either."
"Hillary and Trump both having the days they deserve. Clinton unveils State Department portrait vs. Trump found liable for fraud," a third person chimed in, as a fourth joked, "If Trump gets a White House portrait someone should seriously do his mugshot."
As OK! previously reported, the 77-year-old former POTUS went on a lengthy tirade on his Truth Social platform after he was found liable for fraud.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I have a Deranged, Trump Hating Judge, who RAILROADED this FAKE CASE through a NYS Court at a speed never seen before, refusing to let it go to the Commercial Division, where it belongs, denying me everything, No Trial, No Jury," he said at the time. "He made up this crazy 'KILL TRUMP' decision, assigning insanely low values to properties, despite overwhelming evidence."
"This is a lawsuit that should never have been brought. It is a POLITICALLY MOTIVATED WITCH HUNT by a Racist Attorney General, and a Deranged, Trump Hating Judge," he ranted. "It is ELECTION INTERFERENCE at a level never seen before. No wonder people and companies are fleeing New York!"