Bill Maher Argues Against Paid Family Leave and Tuition-Free Universities: 'We Need Far Less College'

"Socialism is...I think it should always have been called Capitalism Plus," Maher explained during his sit-down with the 71-year-old author. "Do I think we should get rid of capitalism? Not at all. But there is some need for socialism because there are some things that should not be left to the private sector, healthcare being one of them."

"Thank you," Williamson agreed. "Tuition-free college, child care, paid family leave. Guaranteed housing, guaranteed sick pay..."

However, Maher took issue with some of the items on her list, joking: "No one has this much money, Marianne."