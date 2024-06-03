Bill Maher Claims 'Shy' Donald Trump Voters Will Decide the Winner of the 2024 Election

However, the HBO personality prompted Swisher to attempt to "change his mind on it in the next two minutes" with her own argument.

The activist took him up on his challenge and suggested that the 81-year-old has a good shot of winning because there is a "silent majority" of voters out there who may not be publicly outspoken again Trump, but will not support him after his flurry of legal woes — particularly women.

"We don’t want chaos again," Swisher added.