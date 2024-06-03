Bill Maher Claims 'Shy' Donald Trump Voters Will Decide the Winner of the 2024 Election
Bill Maher and journalist Kara Swisher verbally sparred over who would win the 2024 presidential election on the most recent installment of the "Club Random" podcast.
Maher quipped that he'd vote for a "head in a jar of blue liquid" over Donald Trump but admitted that he still believes President Joe Biden is "going to f------ lose."
However, the HBO personality prompted Swisher to attempt to "change his mind on it in the next two minutes" with her own argument.
The activist took him up on his challenge and suggested that the 81-year-old has a good shot of winning because there is a "silent majority" of voters out there who may not be publicly outspoken again Trump, but will not support him after his flurry of legal woes — particularly women.
"We don’t want chaos again," Swisher added.
Maher replied, "Do I think that’s absolutely possible, what you described? Yes. Or it could not be and I can’t tell the difference."
However, he pointed out his belief that the "shy Trump Voter" could still swing the election the other direction. He stated there are also people out there who will cast their vote for the controversial politician that don't want anyone to know because "it's a little déclassé."
This isn't the first time Maher has expressed his opinion that Biden won't be able to win the presidential election. As OK! previously reported, the Real Time star said he understood why so many people claimed the politician's age is a major issue.
"Do I think Joe Biden can do the job? Absolutely. I don’t think he can win the job," he explained. "And that’s what I care about. He’s going to lose. Because the people think he’s too old. And perception is reality. I’m sorry."
Concerns for Biden's physical health and cognitive abilities have long been brought into the spotlight by voters. The president confronted the rumors he wasn't mentally fit to serve a second term head-on during a September 2023 speech.
"I tell you what, someone said, ‘You know what? That Biden, he’s getting old, man," he said at the time. "You know, the only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom. I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what? I’m going to continue to do it, with your help."