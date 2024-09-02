10 of Bill Maher’s Most Awkward Interviews: From Hawk Tuah Girl to Megyn Kelly and More

Bill Maher attracted criticism over his awkward interview with Armie Hammer on "Club Random with Bill Maher" podcast. During the July 14 episode, the host discussed the sexual assault allegations against the 37-year-old The Social Network actor but seemingly did not allow his guest to speak at all.

"What happened?" Maher asked, to which the Call Me By Your Name actor replied, "You know, it's just one of those things. It's going to happen to everybody, just wait."

"That's true. I said 'I could get myself canceled in the next 10 minutes on this interview,'" the host said, adding, "I am not just white, male, heterosexual, but old."

Many listeners noticed that Hammer was only able to say a few words in the interview, leading them to slam Maher.