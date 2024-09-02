10 of Bill Maher’s Most Awkward Interviews: From Hawk Tuah Girl to Megyn Kelly and More
Armie Hammer
Bill Maher attracted criticism over his awkward interview with Armie Hammer on "Club Random with Bill Maher" podcast. During the July 14 episode, the host discussed the sexual assault allegations against the 37-year-old The Social Network actor but seemingly did not allow his guest to speak at all.
"What happened?" Maher asked, to which the Call Me By Your Name actor replied, "You know, it's just one of those things. It's going to happen to everybody, just wait."
"That's true. I said 'I could get myself canceled in the next 10 minutes on this interview,'" the host said, adding, "I am not just white, male, heterosexual, but old."
Many listeners noticed that Hammer was only able to say a few words in the interview, leading them to slam Maher.
Bill Burr
Maher, 68, got the taste of his own medicine during his uncomfortable interview with Bill Burr.
At the time, the 56-year-old comedian began speaking about their age difference.
“I used to watch a lot of guys from your generation,” said Burr, prompting Maher to reply, “What do you mean ‘my generation? I’m twelve years older than you.”
The Emmy-nominated podcaster added, “You’re a boomer man. You’re f------ talking about The Beatles. You’re getting your feathers flushed about what’s her face… Taylor Swift.”
The awkwardness did not stop there as Burr also called out Maher for crossing his arms during the interview.
Candace Owens
Speaking with Candace Owens in October 2023, Maher raised people's eyebrows with his explanation as to why he had never gotten married.
"I mean, that's the main reason I cannot accept a life without hot s--. Yeah, I got close. I mean, I was engaged when I was 29," he disclosed. "But I kind of knew even as we were engaged in buying the ring and all that stuff. I just, there was a voice in my back in my head always saying, 'really, you're just going to f--- this one person forever.'"
Chris Wallace
Maher showed his bold side again when he predicted that former President Donald Trump might win the election again during his interview with CNN's Chris Wallace.
"I think he just thinks of power. He just wants to get that back. This is the guy who’s going to be probably president again," said Maher.
Cynthia Garrett
In an episode of Politically Incorrect, Maher suffered from condemnation after comparing "retarded children" to dogs. He also told Cynthia Garrett she should treat her "young retarded nephew" that way.
"They’re sweet. They’re loving. They’re kind. But they don’t mentally advance at all," he told the Later host.
Haliey Welch (Hawk Tuah Girl)
Viral "Hawk Tuah" girl Haliey Welch joined Maher on the "Club Random" podcast, where they shared several awkward moments while discussing different topics.
When Welch spoke about her love for country music, he revealed he had never heard of Keith Whitley when she asked him if he liked the "Don't Close Your Eyes" singer.
Maher left her stunned again when they spoke about George Strait.
“Don’t know his work,” Maher said before Welch asked him, “You don’t know the King of Country?”
“I know enough about the country to know that he’s not the king of it. George Strait? Of all the country stars, he’s the king? More than Garth Brooks?” the stand-up comedian continued.
During the same interview, Maher predicted Travis Kelce would soon dump Taylor Swift.
Kid Rock
Maher met his match when Kid Rock personally called him out during an awkward interview on his podcast.
"We can be friends, and you can know somebody who is a Trump or whatever. You can hate him, but you can't hate everyone that likes him. I will never understand why you like this whinny little b----. You're such a real man, and he's such a little b----. He's always been," said the host, triggering the country rocker, 53.
The "Bawitdaba" singer then replied, "When you're bashing him, that's what I say. I go, I can't believe I'm watching this whinny little b----."
Megyn Kelly
Maher and Megyn Kelly exchanged jabs when she revealed she would vote for Trump again.
"How about about my daughter not going into a locker room and seeing a man's p-----? How about young men on college campuses getting due process when they get accused falsely of rape?" she replied to his question about what was "more important to her."
The Charlie Hoover alum called it "false equivalency," leaving Kelly fuming.
"I think these things are important. But you can handle these things through the normal due process of our system. But if we lose the system itself, come on…" Maher added.
Seth MacFarlane
The Vice executive producer also had a fight with Seth MacFarlane when they argued over COVID-19 on his podcast.
The Real Time with Bill Maher host slammed the non-promotion of natural immunity, infuriating MacFarlane, who had backed up the vaccine.
“This is not a screed to say don’t do vaccines. I’m not against doing vaccines. I’m against doing vaccines that I don’t think I need. I should be able to decide that for myself inside my body," Maher continued.
Maher, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 in May 2021.
Stephen Colbert
Maher had a heated and awkward conversation with Stephen Colbert on his Late Show in 2015, and the latter called it "the most bloodthirsty conversation" he had ever had with anyone in his life.
During the interview, Maher also mistakenly called the host "Steve," causing more awkwardness at the time.