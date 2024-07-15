11 of Bill Maher's Most Outlandish Statements: From Donald Trump's Prison Rape to Tila Tequila's Assault Case
Bill Maher Slammed Some Iconic Women
On May 27, Bill Maher made headlines when he declared Elizabeth Taylor and Jane Fonda were not his type despite the actresses being hailed among Hollywood's most beautiful stars.
"I'm just saying, in America, first of all, their idea about what is age appropriate is narrow, really narrow. Like I've seen a ten-year age difference be talked about in the, you know, in the tabloids. This is like, well, there's a you know, a ten-year age difference, a ten-year age difference," Maher said on his "Club Random" podcast.
The former Politically Incorrect host shared he did not think Taylor — who died in March 2011 — had a good body at all.
He Thinks He Knows Who Will Win the 2024 Presidential Election
A few months before the 2024 presidential election, Maher boldly commented about former President Donald Trump winning again.
"I think he just thinks of power. He just wants to get that back. This is the guy who’s going to be probably president again," said Maher.
He also told Chris Wallace on the latter's Max series, Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, how Trump might show up on inauguration day in 2025, whether he wins or loses the election, to claim that he won.
It resonated with what he told Kara Swisher on the "Club Random" podcast, suggesting President Joe Biden would be "going to f------ lose."
He Quipped About Donald Trump Being Raped in Prison
After Trump was found guilty in all 34 felony counts in the hush money trial, Maher said on his show that the ex-POTUS might be sexually assaulted and "f----- in the a--" in prison.
"Someone has to look into the puzzling paradox of why it is that rape jokes are completely unacceptable and unthinkable and totally out of bounds. But raped-in-prison jokes? F------ hilarious!" he said to uproarious laughter from the audience. "Never a bad time to do the one about how if you drop the soap in the prison shower, don’t bend over for it!"
He Defended Bizarre S-- Between Adults and Minor
In a segment of Politically Incorrect, they discussed the incident when a teacher was convicted of having s-- with a 12-year-old student. The pair later married.
After hearing the story, Maher supported the relationship and defended the bizarre setup.
"She is in jail because she is in love. That’s how I view it," Maher said. "Basically, they’re having a family and they’re keeping the mother in jail because she won’t conform to what society feels should be the perfect American family."
Bill Maher Protected Woody Allen
Amid molestation allegations against Woody Allen, Maher backed the filmmaker while speaking with Katie Couric on his podcast.
"So first of all, I just flat-out believe him. I believe a 57-year-old man didn’t suddenly become a child molester in the middle of a divorce proceeding and a custody battle in a house full of adults in broad daylight ... There was two police investigations that exonerated him," the Emmy-nominated comedian said.
Maher also took his time to lambast everyone in the industry who refused to defend Allen.
He Said the 2024 Presidential Election Would Be Pointless
In a February episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, the host opened up about the expected "long, grueling, and mostly pointless campaign" between Trump and Biden before the election.
"The one who can’t walk upstairs or the one who can’t walk down ramps," Maher shared.
Bill Maher Shared Why He Never Got Married
In October 2023, Maher informed Candace Owens of the reason why he had never gotten married.
"I mean, that's the main reason I cannot accept a life without hot s--. Yeah, I got close. I mean, I was engaged when I was 29," he disclosed. "But I kind of knew even as we were engaged in buying the ring and all that stuff. I just, there was a voice in my back in my head always saying, 'really, you're just going to f--- this one person forever.'"
He Claimed 'Americans Had Been Cowards'
Days after the 9/11 bombing, Maher contradicted President George W. Bush's statement and claimed Americans had been cowards.
"Lobbing cruise missiles from 2,000 miles away. That’s cowardly. Staying in the airplane when it hits the building. Say what you want about it. Not cowardly," said the host, who later lost his contract with ABC after his controversial statement.
Bill Maher Commented on Tila Tequila's Assault
The public slammed Maher for his sexist comment after Tila Tequila was allegedly assaulted by her then-boyfriend, Shawne Merriman.
"New rule: Stop acting surprised someone choked Tila Tequila! The surprise is that someone hasn’t choked this b---- sooner," said the Sara alum.
When Bill Maher Compared Children to Dogs
In an episode of Politically Incorrect, Maher sparked fury when he compared "retarded children" to dogs.
"They’re sweet. They’re loving. They’re kind. But they don’t mentally advance at all," he said.
When Cynthia Garrett told him she never treated her young "retarded" nephew like a little dog, Maher told the Later host that maybe she "should."
Bill Maher Questioned COVID-19's Name
When COVID-19 started spreading across the globe, he said on his New Rules - Real Time with Bill Maher segment it should be called "the Chinese virus." He said scientists have been naming diseases that way, so he argued its name should be different.
"Zika is from the Zika Forest, Ebola from the Ebola River, hantavirus the Hantan River. There’s the West Nile virus and Guinea worm and Rocky Mountain spotted fever and, of course, the Spanish flu. MERS stands for Middle East respiratory syndrome. It’s plastered all over airports, and no one blogs about it. So why should China get a pass?" he asked in the show's segment.