OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > wendy williams
OK LogoNEWS

Wendy Williams 'Has Been Smiling' After Learning Her Cheating Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Got Dumped by His Baby Mama: Source

wendy kevin pp
Source: mega;@therealkevinhunter/instagram
By:

Jul. 4 2023, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Getting the last laugh. Wendy Williams apparently couldn't be happier knowing that cheating ex-husband Kevin Hunter got dumped by the woman who had his love child while they were still together.

“Wendy has been smiling since she heard the news,” spilled a source to a news outlet.

Article continues below advertisement
wendywilliams
Source: mega

Adding to Williams' happiness was likely the fact that Sharina Hudson, 38, kicked her ex to the curb after his alimony payments dried up since The Wendy Williams Show host was no longer filming her show.

The insider alleged Hudson no longer wanted to support her deadbeat beau, leading her to kick him to the curb as he begs his ex-wife for money.

Article continues below advertisement

Per the exes' divorce, the troubled television personality doesn't have to pay Hunter if she isn't working — and she hasn't worked since she took a step back from her morning chat fest in September 2021 due to ongoing health woes. Williams was then sidelined from her show last year after 13 seasons, as her health continues to decline.

In light of Williams, 58, no longer sending him money, the 50-year-old is now reportedly broke. In addition to having to sell his assets to make ends meet, according to court documents, Hunter can’t afford his mortgage. He attempted to get Williams — his spouse from 1999 until 2020 — to pick up his tab on his place, but he was shot down.

wendy kevin ig
Source: @therealkevinhunter/instagram
Article continues below advertisement

The former flames have been at odds ever since Williams — who spent time in a Malibu rehabilitation center last year — learned her husband got another woman pregnant in 2018.

And it seems Hunter isn't the only one trying to get whatever he can from the embattled star, as their son, Kevin Hunter Jr., recently expressed he was fearful of the people she's currently surrounding herself with amid her substance abuse and ongoing health issues.

MORE ON:
wendy williams
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement
wendywilliams
Source: mega

"I know there are all sorts of things happening that I know in her right mind she would never agree to," the 22-year-old alleged last month in an interview of Williams. "As hard as it is seeing her being taken advantage of, I know that if I'm making sure she, as a person, is okay, that is the important thing. Because eventually, she's going to realize the craziness that's been going on."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

National Enquirer reported Hunter was dumped.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.