Wendy Williams 'Has Been Smiling' After Learning Her Cheating Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Got Dumped by His Baby Mama: Source
Getting the last laugh. Wendy Williams apparently couldn't be happier knowing that cheating ex-husband Kevin Hunter got dumped by the woman who had his love child while they were still together.
“Wendy has been smiling since she heard the news,” spilled a source to a news outlet.
Adding to Williams' happiness was likely the fact that Sharina Hudson, 38, kicked her ex to the curb after his alimony payments dried up since The Wendy Williams Show host was no longer filming her show.
The insider alleged Hudson no longer wanted to support her deadbeat beau, leading her to kick him to the curb as he begs his ex-wife for money.
Per the exes' divorce, the troubled television personality doesn't have to pay Hunter if she isn't working — and she hasn't worked since she took a step back from her morning chat fest in September 2021 due to ongoing health woes. Williams was then sidelined from her show last year after 13 seasons, as her health continues to decline.
In light of Williams, 58, no longer sending him money, the 50-year-old is now reportedly broke. In addition to having to sell his assets to make ends meet, according to court documents, Hunter can’t afford his mortgage. He attempted to get Williams — his spouse from 1999 until 2020 — to pick up his tab on his place, but he was shot down.
The former flames have been at odds ever since Williams — who spent time in a Malibu rehabilitation center last year — learned her husband got another woman pregnant in 2018.
And it seems Hunter isn't the only one trying to get whatever he can from the embattled star, as their son, Kevin Hunter Jr., recently expressed he was fearful of the people she's currently surrounding herself with amid her substance abuse and ongoing health issues.
"I know there are all sorts of things happening that I know in her right mind she would never agree to," the 22-year-old alleged last month in an interview of Williams. "As hard as it is seeing her being taken advantage of, I know that if I'm making sure she, as a person, is okay, that is the important thing. Because eventually, she's going to realize the craziness that's been going on."
National Enquirer reported Hunter was dumped.