Article continues below advertisement
Blake Lively's Trainer Reveals 'Uncomfortable' Weight Query From Justin Baldoni — Here's What Happened

Split photo of Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni & Don Saladino
Source: MEGA; @donsaladino/Instagram

Blake Lively’s trainer, Don Saladino, revealed Justin Baldoni’s ‘uncomfortable’ weight question.

Profile Image

Feb. 9 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Blake Lively’s longtime fitness trainer, Don Saladino, recently opened up about an uncomfortable conversation he had with Justin Baldoni, the director of It Ends With Us.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Don Saladino trains celebrities.
Source: @blakelively/Instagram

Don Saladino trains celebrities.

Article continues below advertisement

In a court declaration obtained by Us Weekly, Saladino recalled his interactions with Baldoni in February 2023, where they discussed nutrition and workout routines. Saladino noted that Baldoni's existing workout program included regular back extensions.

“I recommended Mr. Baldoni a workout program and provided information to him about my standard nutrition plan,” Saladino said. He also suggested a local trainer who could assist Baldoni.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Don Saladino spoke with Justin Baldoni about his workout routines.
Source: MEGA

Don Saladino spoke with Justin Baldoni about his workout routines.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite their communication, Saladino claimed they never met in person.

During one phone call, Baldoni posed a personal question that caught Saladino off guard: “I recall that Mr. Baldoni asked me how much Ms. Lively would weigh by the start of filming,” he stated. “He said that he was asking about her weight in connection with a scripted lift scene, suggesting that he needed to know Ms. Lively’s weight to determine whether he could perform the lift.”

Article continues below advertisement

This inquiry made Saladino “very uncomfortable.”

He explained, “I have never experienced someone reaching out to me about a client’s weight.”

The trainer felt Baldoni’s reasoning was dishonest. “I felt that Mr. Baldoni’s explanation for his question was dishonest, given that, based on my understanding of Mr. Baldoni’s workout regimen, he would easily be able to perform a lift in a range that would include Ms. Lively,” he added.

Blake Lively

Article continues below advertisement
image of Justin Baldoni made inquiries about Blake Lively’s weight.
Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni made inquiries about Blake Lively’s weight.

Article continues below advertisement

Saladino chose not to disclose Lively’s weight to Baldoni and informed the actress about the incident.

He recalled Lively’s response, saying, “Lively seemed embarrassed and hurt that Mr. Baldoni had asked about her weight without her permission.”

Article continues below advertisement

Reports surfaced in 2024 claiming Lively felt “fat-shamed” by Baldoni's inquiry. Sources indicated that the director asked a trainer about Lively's weight before shooting a scene in which he was tasked with lifting her.

The Jane the Virgin star, who has a history of back pain, sought assurance that he could lift her safely. Given that Lively had given birth to her fourth child just months before filming began, the question felt particularly intrusive.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Blake Lively was upset after learning about Justin Baldoni’s inquiries into her weight.
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively was upset after learning about Justin Baldoni’s inquiries into her weight.

In December 2024, Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment on set, along with retaliation, breach of contract, infliction of emotional distress, invasion of privacy, and lost wages. Baldoni has denied these accusations and countered with a $400 million lawsuit alleging defamation against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. He also accused the New York Times of libel after it first reported on Lively’s lawsuit.

Last June, a judge dismissed Baldoni’s countersuit. Lively's lawsuit remains ongoing, with trial proceedings scheduled to begin on May 18.

