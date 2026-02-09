Blake Lively's Trainer Reveals 'Uncomfortable' Weight Query From Justin Baldoni — Here's What Happened
Feb. 9 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Blake Lively’s longtime fitness trainer, Don Saladino, recently opened up about an uncomfortable conversation he had with Justin Baldoni, the director of It Ends With Us.
In a court declaration obtained by Us Weekly, Saladino recalled his interactions with Baldoni in February 2023, where they discussed nutrition and workout routines. Saladino noted that Baldoni's existing workout program included regular back extensions.
“I recommended Mr. Baldoni a workout program and provided information to him about my standard nutrition plan,” Saladino said. He also suggested a local trainer who could assist Baldoni.
Despite their communication, Saladino claimed they never met in person.
During one phone call, Baldoni posed a personal question that caught Saladino off guard: “I recall that Mr. Baldoni asked me how much Ms. Lively would weigh by the start of filming,” he stated. “He said that he was asking about her weight in connection with a scripted lift scene, suggesting that he needed to know Ms. Lively’s weight to determine whether he could perform the lift.”
This inquiry made Saladino “very uncomfortable.”
He explained, “I have never experienced someone reaching out to me about a client’s weight.”
The trainer felt Baldoni’s reasoning was dishonest. “I felt that Mr. Baldoni’s explanation for his question was dishonest, given that, based on my understanding of Mr. Baldoni’s workout regimen, he would easily be able to perform a lift in a range that would include Ms. Lively,” he added.
- Justin Baldoni Claims Blake Lively Told Him He Should Get a Nose Job on 'It Ends With Us' Set in New $400 Million Countersuit
- Leaked Texts Exposed: Ryan Reynolds Called Justin Baldoni 'Incredible' Before His Wife Blake Lively Worked With Him in 'It Ends With Us'
- Justin Baldoni Wipes Away Tears as He Admits It's Been an 'Intense Year' Amid Contentious Legal Battle With Blake Lively: Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Saladino chose not to disclose Lively’s weight to Baldoni and informed the actress about the incident.
He recalled Lively’s response, saying, “Lively seemed embarrassed and hurt that Mr. Baldoni had asked about her weight without her permission.”
Reports surfaced in 2024 claiming Lively felt “fat-shamed” by Baldoni's inquiry. Sources indicated that the director asked a trainer about Lively's weight before shooting a scene in which he was tasked with lifting her.
The Jane the Virgin star, who has a history of back pain, sought assurance that he could lift her safely. Given that Lively had given birth to her fourth child just months before filming began, the question felt particularly intrusive.
In December 2024, Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment on set, along with retaliation, breach of contract, infliction of emotional distress, invasion of privacy, and lost wages. Baldoni has denied these accusations and countered with a $400 million lawsuit alleging defamation against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. He also accused the New York Times of libel after it first reported on Lively’s lawsuit.
Last June, a judge dismissed Baldoni’s countersuit. Lively's lawsuit remains ongoing, with trial proceedings scheduled to begin on May 18.