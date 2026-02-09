Blake Lively's Trainer Reveals 'Uncomfortable' Weight Query From Justin Baldoni — Here's What Happened

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @blakelively/Instagram Don Saladino trains celebrities.

In a court declaration obtained by Us Weekly, Saladino recalled his interactions with Baldoni in February 2023, where they discussed nutrition and workout routines. Saladino noted that Baldoni's existing workout program included regular back extensions. “I recommended Mr. Baldoni a workout program and provided information to him about my standard nutrition plan,” Saladino said. He also suggested a local trainer who could assist Baldoni.

Source: MEGA Don Saladino spoke with Justin Baldoni about his workout routines.

Despite their communication, Saladino claimed they never met in person. During one phone call, Baldoni posed a personal question that caught Saladino off guard: “I recall that Mr. Baldoni asked me how much Ms. Lively would weigh by the start of filming,” he stated. “He said that he was asking about her weight in connection with a scripted lift scene, suggesting that he needed to know Ms. Lively’s weight to determine whether he could perform the lift.”

This inquiry made Saladino “very uncomfortable.” He explained, “I have never experienced someone reaching out to me about a client’s weight.” The trainer felt Baldoni’s reasoning was dishonest. “I felt that Mr. Baldoni’s explanation for his question was dishonest, given that, based on my understanding of Mr. Baldoni’s workout regimen, he would easily be able to perform a lift in a range that would include Ms. Lively,” he added.

Source: MEGA Justin Baldoni made inquiries about Blake Lively’s weight.

Saladino chose not to disclose Lively’s weight to Baldoni and informed the actress about the incident. He recalled Lively’s response, saying, “Lively seemed embarrassed and hurt that Mr. Baldoni had asked about her weight without her permission.”

Reports surfaced in 2024 claiming Lively felt “fat-shamed” by Baldoni's inquiry. Sources indicated that the director asked a trainer about Lively's weight before shooting a scene in which he was tasked with lifting her. The Jane the Virgin star, who has a history of back pain, sought assurance that he could lift her safely. Given that Lively had given birth to her fourth child just months before filming began, the question felt particularly intrusive.

