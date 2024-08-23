'She's Insufferable': Blake Lively Slammed for 'Trying Too Hard' to Be Funny as Star Admits She Made Son Olin, 1, a NSFW Cake
It looks like Blake Lively isn’t a comedian for a reason!
Following her appearance on a recent episode of BBC Radio 2's “Zoe Ball and Friends,” the actress, 36, was slammed by listeners for her not-so funny story about making 1-year-old son Olin a "b---" cake for his birthday.
"My birthday cakes always have a little bit of a sense of humor. For my baby I just did a giant set of t---," she said on the clip. "Which I feel like will haunt him for life."
"But, what do they want at 1? He can't declare what he wants. So, b----!" she joked before telling the host, "I'll show you a picture after, they're pretty amazing. Of the cake, not of mine... Also amazing though."
She then reiterated, "The cake is amazing, you do need to see that cake! You all need to see the cake."
In response, trolls left their thoughts on the mother-of-four’s remarks in the comments section.
“She's insufferable,” one user penned, while another dissed, “Ha ….. ha……. Ha…..? Is this supposed to be funny? No one likes her, you can’t hide psychotic ever not even with non-funny jokes.”
Another referenced the blonde beauty’s husband — who is known for his sense of humor — noting, “She is trying so hard to be Ryan [Reynolds]. It doesn’t work. This isn’t the cute anecdote she thinks it is.”
One more hater ranted, “Trying toooo hard. Her trending mean girl interview from back in the day and this really makes one not like her at all, jokes aside this is just annoying now. Cannot have this constant sarcastic rude giving doubled-meaning replies to everything.”
As OK! previously reported, the scathing replies came after Lively received tons of backlash for the way she’s been marketing her latest film It Ends With Us.
Despite the movie focusing on domestic violence, Lively has taken the opportunity to promote her businesses during the press tour and painted the film to be a fun romance movie.
“I saw a take talking about how tone-deaf Blake and Ryan are with the promotion of the movie given the topic of DV whereas Justin Baldoni has been making that a point in his press junkets,” one user said of the situation, while another added, “I also thought It Ends With Us was a romantic comedy as well based off of the marketing.”
The criticism of Lively continued as fans started resurfacing old interviews of the celeb, where she gives shockingly rude responses to reporters.