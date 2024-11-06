or
Boris Johnson Tells Stormy Daniels He'd Feel Comfortable Leaving His Daughter Alone With Donald Trump

Borison Johnson spoke with Stormy Daniels about his relationship with Donald Trump.

Nov. 5 2024, Published 10:53 p.m. ET

Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted he would trust Donald Trump with his own children.

During a recent news interview with the 60-year-old politician, adult film star Stormy Daniels — who claimed to have had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006 — asked him if he'd ever leave his kids, specifically one of his daughters, with the ex-prez.

Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has five children.

"I don’t see why not," Johnson, who has five children, replied. "All I can say to you is my experience of Donald Trump ... My experience with Donald Trump is that when I’ve known him — I hear what you’re saying — maybe I’m wrong, but he has been courteous; he has been polite."

As OK! previously reported, Trump, 78, has been accused of sexual assault, sexual harassment and other forms of misconduct by more than 20 women since the 1970s. In May 2023, Trump was also found liable for sexual abuse and defamation of writer E. Jean Carroll and ordered to pay millions in damages.

However, many Trump supporters have brushed off the allegations as lies.

Stormy Daniels claimed to have had a sexual encounter with Donald Trump in 2006.

Elsewhere in the interview, Johnson described his time working with Trump as "very interesting."

"There are clearly issues we don’t agree on," he added, noting that they disagree on reproductive rights and gun control. "We became friendly absolutely. The thing that really worries me right now is Ukraine and the future of democracy in that country. I think there is a risk whatever happens in this election that there will be a disaster in Ukraine."

Stormy Daniels

Boris Johnson admitted he disagreed with Donald Trump on several issues.

Johnson was also asked if he ever informed Trump that he believed it was wrong for him to go down "the path of election denialism" after his repeated insistence that the 2020 election was stolen.

"Not only did I tell him, I told the whole world…I have a problem with it, with what he did," he replied.

Donald Trump said he would accept the results of the 2024 if they were 'fair.'

This comes after Trump told a journalist that he would accept the results of the presidential election if he believed it had been "fair."

"If I lose an election, if it's a fair election, I'd be the first one to acknowledge it," he said during a press conference on Tuesday morning, November 5, in West Palm Beach, Flo. "And I think it's, well, so far, I think it's been fair ... We went in with a very big lead today, and it looks like Republicans have shown up in force. So, we'll see how it turns out."

