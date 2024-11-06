Boris Johnson Tells Stormy Daniels He'd Feel Comfortable Leaving His Daughter Alone With Donald Trump

"I don’t see why not," Johnson, who has five children, replied. "All I can say to you is my experience of Donald Trump ... My experience with Donald Trump is that when I’ve known him — I hear what you’re saying — maybe I’m wrong, but he has been courteous; he has been polite."

As OK! previously reported, Trump, 78, has been accused of sexual assault, sexual harassment and other forms of misconduct by more than 20 women since the 1970s. In May 2023, Trump was also found liable for sexual abuse and defamation of writer E. Jean Carroll and ordered to pay millions in damages.

However, many Trump supporters have brushed off the allegations as lies.