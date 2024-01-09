Boy George Admits to Undergoing 'Painful' Tummy Tuck and Taking Weight Loss Medication in New Memoir

“I have struggled with my weight most of my life and being under public and media scrutiny doesn’t help," the star wrote. "We are all guilty of saying, ‘Hasn’t so and so got big,’ even when we are carrying extra pounds ourselves."

Boy George, 62, explained he's always loved food, but with the medication, he's been able to "control" his appetite.

"I’m on Mounjaro. Isn’t everyone? Trust me anyone who was fat last year and is now skinny is on the wonder drug," he quipped.