Boy George Admits to Undergoing 'Painful' Tummy Tuck and Taking Weight Loss Medication in New Memoir

boy george tummy tuck weight loss medication memoir
Source: @boygeorgeofficial/instagram;mega
By:

Jan. 9 2024, Published 4:26 p.m. ET

Boy George is coming clean.

In his new autobiography, Karma, the singer detailed his trouble with losing weight and admitted he's currently taking Ozempic-like drug Mounjaro.

boy george tummy tuck weight loss medication memoir
Source: @boygeorgeofficial/instagram

Boy George's new memoir, 'Karma,' released on Tuesday, January 9.

“I have struggled with my weight most of my life and being under public and media scrutiny doesn’t help," the star wrote. "We are all guilty of saying, ‘Hasn’t so and so got big,’ even when we are carrying extra pounds ourselves."

Boy George, 62, explained he's always loved food, but with the medication, he's been able to "control" his appetite.

"I’m on Mounjaro. Isn’t everyone? Trust me anyone who was fat last year and is now skinny is on the wonder drug," he quipped.

boy george tummy tuck weight loss medication memoir
Source: mega

The star admitted he's had a tummy tuck, calling it the most 'painful' procedure.

The Grammy winner, 62, also revealed he improved his appearance via a strict diet and a tummy tuck — the latter of which he called "the most painful thing I’ve ever done because I went on tour straight after with Cyndi Lauper with the blood bag attached."

"I’d previously lost seven stone [98 lbs.] doing the metabolic balance diet and I needed to get rid of the excess skin,” he explained in the book. “When anyone asks about my scar I say I had twins by Cesarean."

boy george tummy tuck weight loss medication memoir
Source: mega

The singer insisted he doesn't mind aging.

"I’ve never had Botox, though, and I might be the only person in show business with my own face. I’m not frightened of getting old and I think I’ve grown into myself," he insisted. "It might seem weird to say I feel sexier but I actually do."

The crooner had three hair transplants over the years as well.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It's gossip too good to wait for!

This isn't the celeb's first memoir, having release two tomes prior.

"I’ve just stuck to things that I think were funny observations about meeting other people," he spilled of his latest work. "It’s just kind of more chatty — it’s not a history book."

boy george tummy tuck weight loss medication memoir
Source: mega

The celebrity had three hair transplants.

Some of the most shocking stories include him recounting his parents' violent marriage, his drug addiction and the time he spent a few months in jail for falsely imprisoning and assaulting a male escort.

In prison, he took on kitchen jobs. "One of my quiches scored high praise. Making good vegetarian curries came easy, even with the animal-food vegetables they supplied," he shared. "Those carrots had an attitude and the knives weren’t sharp enough to take them on."

He even had a pal behind bars: Amy Winehouse's then-husband, Blake Fielder-Civil.

"Blake had that Sid Vicious vibe about him and I could see why Amy fell for him," he penned. "They were star-crossed lovers, a tragedy waiting to happen."

