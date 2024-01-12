OK Magazine
'That's a Wax Figure': Sam Asghari Fans Claim Brad Pitt Looks Like a 'Clone' in New Snap of Unlikely Duo

sam asghari brad pitt
Source: @samasghari/Instagram
By:

Jan. 12 2024, Published 1:09 p.m. ET

Will the real Brad Pitt stand up?

On Friday, January 12, Britney Spears’ ex Sam Asghari posted a photo of himself with the famous actor while attending Bennett Miller’s art show on Thursday, January 11.

sam asghari
Source: @samasghari/Instagram

Sam Asghari and Brad Pitt recently met at an art show.

“At the #bennettmiller 🖼️@gagosian with some cool people last night,” the 29-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Despite the shock of the unlikely pair meeting, fans could not help but notice Pitt did not look himself.

“That’s a wax figure of Brad Pitt, right? RIGHT??” one user asked, while another responded, “No it’s not a wax! Lol.”

“Who’s the Brad Pitt clone?” a third person jokingly wondered, while a fourth claimed the Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood alum was “AI.”

brad pitt
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt is famous for his role in 'Fight Club.'

“Why the f does that look like Brad Pitt,” another added, to which a fan replied, “Because it IS Brad Pitt.”

Although many could not get past the Fight Club star’s appearance, some supporters left comments about the surprising crossover.

“You and Brad make the cutest couple!” one comment read, while another joked, “Who is that big star standing next to Brad Pitt? lol.”

Others noted Asghari’s post could have been a dig at Spears, as she has been vocal about her fondness for Pitt in the past.

brit
Source: MEGA

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears split in July 2023.

“This is rude because you know Britney loves Brad Pitt,” one individual wrote, while a second alleged, “Didn’t Britney break into his house to meet him? 😂😂😂 guess you did it 1st 👏.”

“Britney’s dream 🔥,” a third noted.

MORE ON:
Sam Asghari
As OK! previously reported, this is not the first time Asghari has recently faced backlash for supposedly knocking the pop star.

On December 19, 2023, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) announced a campaign featuring the model just months after the nonprofit organization ruthlessly called out the "Toxic" singer for allegedly buying her new puppy named Snow.

brad pitt
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split in 2016.

"You can’t buy love! Lucky enough, actor @samasghari is showing the world that millions of dogs & cats are looking to be adopted into loving forever homes 🐶🐱🏠," the advertisement read.

The campaign looked to be pretty ironic, as Asghari admitted to buying his Doberman, Porsha, for Spears after he popped the question to her in September 2021. Since the pair’s split, the trainer has retained ownership of the dog.

"I purchased my dog and I love her. But now that I know more about the homeless animal crisis, I would never buy another dog again," the star stated in a clip for the partnership.

In response to the ad, Spears’ fan base ripped apart PETA and Asghari for slyly bashing the blonde beauty.

"Remember when you guys led a hateful campaign shaming Britney Spears for something she never did, and then refused to apologize? Nobody cares about your hypocritical and disgusting organization. #DoNotSupportPETA," one angry fan penned, while a second pointed out, "You should publicly apologize to Britney Spears. You called her out *for these dogs.*"

Source: OK!

"Couple of months ago, @peta was leading a hate campaign against Britney after accusing her of buying her dog (it was later confirmed she adopted from a shelter), and never apologized. Now, here they are doing a promo campaign with her ex-husband," a third person added, as a fourth claimed, "Actor?! Oh please! All he'll ever be known for is being Britney's ex!"

