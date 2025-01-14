Brad Pitt AI Impersonator Convinces Woman to Divorce Husband and Hand Over Large Sum of Money in Crazy Scheme

Anne was understandably skeptical and asked for Pitt to prove it was him. She later received pictures of his passport, AI generated photos of him and messages from people claiming to be close to him.

“I thought he had taken these photos for me,” she recalled.

They continued talking for the next year-and-a-half, and Anne believed she was in love with him. He ended proposing to her and she claimed she was close to saying yes.

Things got weirder when suddenly she was led to believe by the imposter he needed financial assistance to pay for cancer treatments, alleging his money had been frozen while getting divorced from Angelina Jolie.