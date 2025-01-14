Brad Pitt AI Impersonator Convinces Woman to Divorce Husband and Hand Over Large Sum of Money in Crazy Scheme
A woman in France found herself in quite a bizarre situation after falling for a pretend Brad Pitt on the internet, leading her to hand over a large sum of money and get a divorce.
A 53-year-old French woman named Anne claimed on the French talk show Sept à huit that she was messaged on Instagram by someone purporting to be Pitt’s mother. She alleged the message said, “My son needs a woman like you.” The next day, Anne claimed she received a message from Pitt.
“We’re talking about Brad Pitt here and I was stunned,” she shared. “At first, I thought it was fake, but I didn’t really understand what was happening to me. After that, we got in touch every day and became buddies.”
Anne was understandably skeptical and asked for Pitt to prove it was him. She later received pictures of his passport, AI generated photos of him and messages from people claiming to be close to him.
“I thought he had taken these photos for me,” she recalled.
They continued talking for the next year-and-a-half, and Anne believed she was in love with him. He ended proposing to her and she claimed she was close to saying yes.
Things got weirder when suddenly she was led to believe by the imposter he needed financial assistance to pay for cancer treatments, alleging his money had been frozen while getting divorced from Angelina Jolie.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Anne was dubious at first, but a doctor’s email and AI-generated photos of Pitt in a hospital confirmed in her mind this must be true.
Though her daughter tried to warn her this was suspicious, Anne told her she would “apologize” to her once Pitt was there in person. Due to her strong feelings toward him, she transferred over 60,000 Euros to an account in Turkey.
Upon seeing photographs of the Once A Time… in Hollywood star out and about with his new lady, Anne started to realize she may have been misled. Around this time, she was contacted by someone posing as an FBI agent who said he could help her out for 5,000 Euros. She ended up sending money to this person as well.
When all was said and done, Anne divorced her husband because of her belief in her relationship with Pitt and lost over 830,000 Euros she transferred into accounts. Sadly, Anne attempted suicide three times and ended up getting admitted to a clinic to treat depression.
"I ask myself why they chose me to do such harm like this?”Anne somberly shared. "I've never harmed anyone. These people deserve h—.”