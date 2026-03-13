Did Brad Pitt Get Plastic Surgery? Clues Explained as Rumors He Had Work Done Heat Up

Article continues below advertisement

Experts and Sources Speculate Brad Pitt May Have Used Fillers and Botox

Source: MEGA Brad Pitt has been fueling plastic surgery rumors for years.

'Scars' on Brad Pitt's Face Fuel Facelift Rumors

Source: MEGA Plastic surgeon commented on Brad Pitt's youthful looking appearance.

Dr. Lyle Back pointed out scars along Pitt's ear, which were "telltale signs of a facelift." "It's pretty unusual for a guy in his 50s to have such a defined jawline without one," the doctor told RadarOnline.com. Dr. Robert Rey also shared, "It does appear his more youthful look can be possibly attributed to fillers and/or Botox, as well as laser resurfacing or chemical peels."

Brad Pitt's Youthful Appearance Has Fueled Plastic Surgery Rumors for Years

Source: MEGA Brad Pitt turned 62 in December 2025.

Dr. Anthony Youn, who has not treated Pitt, offered additional clues pointing to a possible cosmetic enhancement. "He appears to have had a filler injected into his frown lines, and I suspect a touch of Botox around his eyes," he mentioned the clues in an exclusive interview with OK!. He added, "It also looks like he's undergone chemical peels to leave his skin smoother. Overall, he looks great!" Although speculation surrounding Pitt's alleged plastic surgery somewhat subsided, talks reached an all-time high following his appearance at Wimbledon in July 2023. At the time, Dr. Jonny Betteridge analyzed photos of the F1 star and highlighted his "pixie ears," as they are reportedly a "classic" sign of a facelift. "During the procedure, the skin around it is raised, which can change the shape and position of the earlobes," he explained. "He's almost gone back in time to how his face looked in the early 2000s… I think he looks seriously good for this transformation, it's a great example of surgery done well." Talks intensified significantly when Pitt stepped out with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, at a 2025 Los Angeles after-party where he was photographed looking exceptionally youthful for his age. "Some people reckon Brad has pushed the cosmetic work a bit far, but Ines certainly doesn't see it that way. She can't keep her hands off him," one source noted. "They're both deep into skin care and anti-aging routines – it's one of the things they really connect on."

Celebrity Plastic Surgeon Weighs In on Brad Pitt's Appearance Amid Facelift Speculation

Source: MEGA Brad Pitt has never confirmed plastic surgery.