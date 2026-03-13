Did Brad Pitt Get Plastic Surgery? Clues Explained as Rumors He Had Work Done Heat Up
March 13 2026, Published 7:11 a.m. ET
Experts and Sources Speculate Brad Pitt May Have Used Fillers and Botox
Does Brad Pitt have good genes or good doctors?
Plastic surgery rumors first surrounded the F1 actor when fans noticed he still looked unusually youthful in his early 50s starting in 2013. The buzz intensified years later after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce following more than a decade of relationship and two years of marriage.
At the time, sources claimed he "felt the wear and tear" and thought the divorce "took a toll on his looks."
"He is particularly upset about how his eyelids are sagging over his eyes," said an insider.
The Seven Years in Tibet actor reportedly began "consulting with top plastic surgeons" as he took things "very seriously."
"He's at an age where he can't get away with not sleeping or eating the way he could when he was younger," the source spilled, citing other factors that reportedly affected Pitt's appearance. "He doesn't want to do anything drastic. Brad just wants to make sure he looks his absolute best for this next movie role."
It mirrored what RadarOnline.com reported in December 2016, saying the 21 Jump Street alum had been treating himself to various cosmetic procedures.
"He's done fillers, Botox and peels, plus had his eyes tweaked," a separate source told RadarOnline.com. "He feels like death inside, but he'll be d----- if he'll look like anything but a million bucks on the outside!"
The tipster claimed his relatives were worried over the surgery: "They're telling him, 'Stop messing with your face!'"
'Scars' on Brad Pitt's Face Fuel Facelift Rumors
Dr. Lyle Back pointed out scars along Pitt's ear, which were "telltale signs of a facelift."
"It's pretty unusual for a guy in his 50s to have such a defined jawline without one," the doctor told RadarOnline.com.
Dr. Robert Rey also shared, "It does appear his more youthful look can be possibly attributed to fillers and/or Botox, as well as laser resurfacing or chemical peels."
- Brad Pitt, 62, Had 'Feminizing Plastic Surgery' to Keep Himself Youthful and 'Not Weird-Looking,' Top Doc Claims
- Knifestyles: Top Doctors Reveal What Plastic Surgery Work Angelina Jolie's Had Done
- 10 Male Celebrities Who Admitted To Getting Plastic Surgery and Injectables: Joe Jonas, Kanye West and More
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Brad Pitt's Youthful Appearance Has Fueled Plastic Surgery Rumors for Years
Dr. Anthony Youn, who has not treated Pitt, offered additional clues pointing to a possible cosmetic enhancement.
"He appears to have had a filler injected into his frown lines, and I suspect a touch of Botox around his eyes," he mentioned the clues in an exclusive interview with OK!.
He added, "It also looks like he's undergone chemical peels to leave his skin smoother. Overall, he looks great!"
Although speculation surrounding Pitt's alleged plastic surgery somewhat subsided, talks reached an all-time high following his appearance at Wimbledon in July 2023. At the time, Dr. Jonny Betteridge analyzed photos of the F1 star and highlighted his "pixie ears," as they are reportedly a "classic" sign of a facelift.
"During the procedure, the skin around it is raised, which can change the shape and position of the earlobes," he explained. "He's almost gone back in time to how his face looked in the early 2000s… I think he looks seriously good for this transformation, it's a great example of surgery done well."
Talks intensified significantly when Pitt stepped out with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, at a 2025 Los Angeles after-party where he was photographed looking exceptionally youthful for his age.
"Some people reckon Brad has pushed the cosmetic work a bit far, but Ines certainly doesn't see it that way. She can't keep her hands off him," one source noted. "They're both deep into skin care and anti-aging routines – it's one of the things they really connect on."
Celebrity Plastic Surgeon Weighs In on Brad Pitt's Appearance Amid Facelift Speculation
Amid persistent plastic surgery rumors, another top celebrity plastic surgeon provided his analysis on Pitt's refreshed look.
"The one who's sort of gotten away with it – and I don't know what he's done – but the one who sort of hasn't aged at all, and it doesn't look like plastic surgery, is Brad Pitt," he told Tori Spelling on the March 9 episode of the "misSpelling" podcast.
"Brad Pitt really looks good. And I don't know if he's had a facelift, but we know he has," he said.
Dr. Dubrow remarked that the 12 Monkeys star's "overall being and skin and everything got better when he got sober."
Sharing his theory as to why Pitt "looks good and not weird-looking" at 62, the plastic surgeon shared, "I just mean, why does Brad Pitt at 60, with no wrinkles and no laxity in his face, why does that look OK, whereas another male at 60 or 65 with no wrinkles and no laxity, why do they look weird?"
The Botched star expounded, "Because Brad Pitt's looks are based on feminine beauty. If you look at him in Legends of the Fall, he's hotter than any other female in the movie. He's prettier. You can have feminizing plastic surgery and it looks good."
Dr. Dubrow referenced other "pretty celebrities," including Rob Lowe and John Stamos, as he flagged, "But if you're a different kind of handsome, that's not based on a feminine look, and you have feminizing plastic surgery, it's super weird… You have to be a feminine-looking guy to have full plastic surgery when you're in your 60s, late 50s, early 70s, to not look weird. There ya go."